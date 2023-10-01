Mac Jones benched during ugly game against Cowboys; Bailey Zappe takes over

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was benched during the second half of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys as New England struggled mightily to get into any kind of offensive rhythm.
Jones gave up two touchdowns to the defense with a fumble and a pick six. He also threw another pick on fourth down.
The Pats were down 31-3 when Bailey Zappe took over at QB in the third quarter.
The Patriots have fallen behind early in games again and again, and it has some fans wondering if 2023 is going to quickly spiral out of control.