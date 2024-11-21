Ask and you shall receive.

That's apparently the policy of New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who got very transparent Thursday when asked what prompted him to use third-year cornerback Marcus Jones on offense last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Because he called and asked," Van Pelt said of Jones. "Seriously, he did. He texted me."

Jones made brief cameos on offense as a rookie in 2022, racking up four receptions for 78 yards (including a 48-yard touchdown). The Patriots kept him at cornerback and punt returner in 2023 and didn't use him on offense through the first 10 weeks of the 2024 season.

But Jones apparently had the itch to get back on offense this season. So, he simply texted his offensive coordinator, who apparently complied -- after a bit of initial confusion.

"I got a text from Marcus Jones," Van Pelt said, "and I'm going back in my mind like, 'Marcus would just come and sit talk to me in the building, I would think.' So I was Googling Marcus Jones' and there was a guy that came through Green Bay for a cup of coffee. I'm like, 'Why would he be texting me?' And then one of our coaches came in and said, 'Marcus is trying to get a hold of you.'

"So, I watched 19 plays of his that he's done here as an offensive player. He obviously brings a lot of juice, tremendous ball-carrier, speed, his ability to see the field. We try to find some place just to get our guys in the best position to make plays and felt like he would give us a little spark there. We'll see how it goes moving forward."

Jones was only on the field for two offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Rams, rushing for a 5-yard gain on one play and serving as a decoy on another. But he clearly caught the attention of Los Angeles' defense, which was on high alert when he entered the game.

Is it a bit concerning that Van Pelt has players texting him asking for offensive reps instead of asking him face-to-face? Perhaps. But this offense needs all the help it can get around star rookie quarterback Drake Maye, and if incorporating Jones on occasion makes this group more dynamic, it's certainly worth continuing.

"He texted me late in the week the week before, and it was too late to get anything in that game plan, so I grabbed him late in that week and said, 'We'd have some stuff up for you next week,'" Van Pelt said.

"But I always want guys that are self-starters and want to be a part of it, so I was really appreciative for him to offer his duties up to us on the offensive side."

Jones' next chance to play a dual-threat role will come this Sunday in Miami against the 4-6 Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.