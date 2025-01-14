Curran: Vrabel, not Wolf, will be Pats' ‘final decision maker'

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's recent comments about Eliot Wolf suggest the team's executive vice president of player personnel isn't going anywhere. Rather, he'll remain in the front office as part of a "shared organizational vision" in 2025.

Vrabel used those words during his introductory press conference to describe how he envisions the roster-building process under his regime. He later expressed to NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran that he feels "very" comfortable with the Wolf-led front office's ability to evaluate talent.

It's fair to wonder why Vrabel has shown such confidence in the Patriots' front office given its recent roster-building struggles. According to Curran, it's because Vrabel will have the final say on personnel decisions.

"What has been articulated over the last week or so to make Mike Vrabel feel so comfortable, to my knowledge, it will be that Eliot Wolf is in a support role," Curran said on the latest episode of Quick Slants. "Mike Vrabel will be the final decision maker. But as with all good organizations, and the Patriots certainly want to be one, there will be input from everybody given.

"Now, Bill Belichick ruled with an iron fist and he earned that right to do so, but I think that Vrabel in this position as Belichick was back in 2000, he's gonna have the people around him and under him -- the Scott Piolis back then, perhaps the Elliot Wolf now -- giving advice, which is something that Ryan Cowden will be doing as well when he comes over from New York. So this is a recession by Eliot Wolf to the background, but I don't think he's gonna be gone after the draft. I think the team still sees value and it sounds like Vrabel does too."

Former New York Giants executive Ryan Cowden reportedly will serve as the de facto No. 2 in the Patriots front office under Wolf. Alongside director of player personnel Matt Groh, the duo will presumably evaluate potential roster additions before turning to Vrabel for the green light.

As Curran mentions, Vrabel won't have Belichick-like control over the front office. The former Pats linebacker will rely on Wolf and Co. to scout draft prospects and free agents this spring. The difference from last season is Wolf won't have as much control over which players are added to the roster.

The next few months will be critical for the Patriots as they look to rebound from back-to-back 4-13 seasons. They'll look to make significant upgrades to the roster via free agency and the NFL Draft, where they'll have the No. 4 overall pick.