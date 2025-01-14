Vrabel: McDaniels is on list of potential Patriots OC candidates

The New England Patriots have found their new head coach in Mike Vrabel, and now they must figure out who will be the offensive and defensive coordinators for next season (and beyond).

The offensive coordinator job has been receiving plenty of attention, for obvious reasons. It's essential that the Patriots give quarterback Drake Maye everything he needs to realize his massive potential, and that includes having him work with the best possible OC.

Alex Van Pelt did a decent job as the offensive coordinator this past season, particularly in developing Maye. His play-calling deserved criticism, though. It remains to be seen what role Van Pelt will have in New England next season, or if he'll have one at all.

Vrabel said Tuesday in an interview with WEEI's The Greg Hill Show that there's "no timeline" for finding an offensive coordinator, and that "it's a long process, one that will go out a few weeks. It could go out longer than that."

Vrabel also added: "I'm going to look at every possible candidate I feel like can help us. We're going to start that process today, this afternoon, and visit with some great coaches. And then we'll see where things go."

Josh McDaniels has been rumored as a potential OC candidate. He held that job with the Patriots from 2006 through 2008, and then again from 2012 through 2021. McDaniels was actually on the Patriots coaching staff in some capacity during all eight seasons Vrabel played in New England (2001 through 2008).

Is McDaniels on the list of OC candidates?

"Yeah," Vrabel said. "It's a long list. I've had a relationship with Josh and I've had relationships with other offensive coaches and defensive coaches that we're going to interview."

McDaniels left the Patriots after the 2021 season to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He was fired in 2023 after the Raiders started out 3-5.

McDaniels hasn't enjoyed much success as a head coach, but his work as an offensive coordinator has been quite impressive. He got the best out of Tom Brady, Matt Cassel and Mac Jones during his time in New England. Will he get the chance to do the same with Maye?

One person not on the Patriots' list of OC candidates is Tommy Rees. The Cleveland Browns promoted him from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator on Tuesday.