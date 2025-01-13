Perry: ‘Removing entitlement' a key takeaway from Vrabel press conference

From the team's offensive philosophy to the dynamics in the front office, Mike Vrabel's first press conference as head coach of the New England Patriots covered a wide variety of topics. Culture, however, was the focal point of the 35-minute session at Gillette Stadium.

Vrabel, a standout Patriots linebacker from 2001-08, told reporters he envisions a culture "built on a winning, competitive spirit." With New England coming off a tumultuous 4-13 season, Vrabel added, "You can find out what your culture is like when your family, your business, your team, is at its low point."

The 49-year-old laid out a clear vision for the organization, one he hopes will bring a winning attitude back to Foxboro.

"We're gonna earn the right to be here every day. We're gonna remove entitlement from our football team," Vrabel said. "We're gonna get everything that we've earned, from the head coach to the position coaches, all the way down to the players. We're gonna earn the right to be here every single day."

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry was in attendance for Vrabel's press conference. He shared his takeaways from what he considered an "impressive" introduction.

"For him to go over a half hour especially, between his comments and Robert Kraft's, and both of them seemingly working without notes, and to be able to express himself and express what he's looking for in terms of culture," Perry said. "And you heard the word 'accountability' a number of times. You heard very early in his press conference that 'we're gonna remove entitlement from this football team.'

"That stood out to me, because Robert Kraft mentioned it in his remarks, Mike Vrabel has studied this team, studied them very closely, and he had a plan to fix the Patriots and he expressed that to the Krafts during the interview process, and so for him to be able to sense that there was some entitlement, and now have a plan to remove it, there's going to be a very different feel throughout the football operation with Mike Vrabel at the head."

Vrabel earned the reputation of a "players coach" during his successful six-year run with the Tennessee Titans. While he possesses a unique ability to connect with players, the three-time Super Bowl champion is anything but a pushover. Former Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan recently said the "culture is going to be incredible" in New England with Vrabel in charge, but “If you're a player, you need to keep your (expletive) head on a swivel."

Perhaps that kind of wake-up call will be just what the doctor ordered for the ailing Patriots, who have now gone six years without a postseason victory. A busy offseason awaits Vrabel and Co. as they look to right the ship.

"It's time to get to work," Vrabel said to cap off his press conference.

