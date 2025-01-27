New England Patriots

Vrabel-led Pats staff boasts plenty of NFL head coaching experience

Four coaches on New England's staff have been NFL head coaches.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a dysfunctional 2024 season under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots are prioritizing experience on their coaching staff heading into the 2025 campaign.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft hired Mike Vrabel as his new head coach shortly after parting ways with Mayo, who went 4-13 as Bill Belichick's replacement. Vrabel was an obvious fit due to his history in New England as a player and his track record in six seasons (99 games) as the Tennessee Titans head coach.

Vrabel has since spent his time assembling his staff, which includes three other coaches with NFL head coaching experience. He hired Josh McDaniels (53 games as a head coach) as offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown (five games as Chicago Bears interim head coach in 2024) as pass game coordinator and tight ends coach, and Doug Marrone (98 games) for a position that has yet to be announced.

The only Patriots coach in 2024 with prior NFL head coaching experience was Ben McAdoo, who went 13-15 over two seasons leading the New York Giants.

While the influx of experienced coaches is encouraging, it won't matter if New England doesn't make drastic improvements to its roster this offseason. The offensive tackle, wide receiver, and edge rusher positions each need significant upgrades.

That said, having a "ready-made" staff should help prevent some of the mind-numbing mistakes we witnessed throughout the Patriots' 2024 season. It may also help expedite prized young quarterback Drake Maye's development following his promising rookie campaign.

Vrabel, Marrone, McDaniels, and Brown are a combined 113-142 in their NFL head coaching careers. Vrabel is the only one of the four with a winning record (54-45). While that may raise a red flag for some, each of Vrabel's assistants have had success in the league. McDaniels and Brown have won Super Bowls in supporting roles, and Marrone led the Jacksonville Jaguars to an AFC Championship appearance in 2017.

