NFL free agents 2025: Ranking the top 10 cornerbacks

The New England Patriots have an All-Pro cornerback in Christian Gonzalez. The 2023 first-round pick was arguably the team's best player this past season.

But it takes more than one good player at that position to have a top-tier defense.

The Patriots need to add another strong cover cornerback to their secondary this offseason, whether that's through the draft or free agency.

There are plenty of good cornerbacks who could hit free agency in March, which is good news for the Patriots, who have a league-leading $120 million in salary cap space, per OverTheCap.

10. Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

2024 stats: 58 total tackles, six pass breakups in 17 games

Jones is 31 years old and one of the few players on the Patriots roster with Super Bowl-winning experience (two rings). He's also versatile enough to play on the outside or cover slot receivers. The Patriots should strongly consider re-signing him, but even in that case, they'd need an upgrade at the No. 2 cornerback position behind Christian Gonzalez.

9. Stephon Gilmore, Minnesota Vikings

2024 stats: 56 total tackles, one interception, nine pass breakups in 15 games

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year isn't the same elite player he was in New England, but Gilmore is still a very good cover corner who played an important role in the Vikings' resurgent defense this season. Gilmore has tallied at least nine pass breakups in three consecutive seasons.

8. Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints

2024 stats: 52 total tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups in seven games

Adebo was on pace to have the best season of his career before a broken femur suffered in October ended his 2024 campaign. The 25-year-old has tallied three or more interceptions in all but one of his four pro seasons. If healthy, Adebo would be a very nice addition to any secondary.

7. Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

2024 stats: 13 total tackles, two pass breakups in four games

A shoulder injury limited Samuel to just four games this past season. But he has put up solid numbers in four seasons with the Chargers, totaling 176 tackles, six interceptions and 37 pass breakups in 50 games. He's a physical cornerback who relishes the challenge of defending top-tier wideouts.

6. Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

2024 stats: 73 total tackles, one interception, five pass breakups in 16 games

The Bengals don't have a ton of playmakers on defense, and there aren't many cornerbacks who cover slot receivers better than Hilton. Cincinnati would be wise to make a strong effort to re-sign Hilton. If he hits free agency, every contender that needs a dependable presence at this position should pursue the 31-year-old veteran. He plays with the kind of physicality and swagger that all good cornerbacks have.

5. Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills

2024 stats: 58 total tackles, five pass breakups in 15 games

Douglas didn't intercept a pass for the first time since 2020, but his coverage skills are very good. He is a perfect fit for a team that plays a lot of zone.

4. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

2024 stats: 54 total tackles, seven pass breakups in 12 games

Ward had a bit of a down year statistically in 2024 and missed five games, but he excels in man coverage and has 17 games of playoff experience, including three Super Bowl appearances (one ring). It would benefit the 49ers to re-sign him, but they have so many large salaries -- eight players with a salary cap hit above $10 million -- already on the books for next season, including cornerback Deommodore Lenoir's five-year, $92 million extension signed in November.

3. Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings

2024 stats: 81 total tackles, six interceptions, 14 pass breakups in 17 games

Murphy's six interceptions were tied for the third-most among all cornerbacks this past season. In two seasons with the Vikings, Murphy totaled nine interceptions and 27 pass breakups. At 27 years old, many of his best years should still be ahead of him. The Vikings absolutely should try to re-sign him, but if he gets to free agency, there should be no shortage of potential suitors.

2. Carlton Davis III, Detroit Lions

2024 stats: 56 total tackles, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups in 13 games.

The Lions' decision to trade for Davis in March of last year turned out to be a great one. Even though he didn't play in the Lions' final five games (including playoffs) due to a jaw injury, Davis was a dependable cornerback for an excellent Lions defense. The 28-year-old veteran has tallied 11-plus pass breakups in five of the last six seasons. He would be a strong addition to any secondary, but especially for contending teams given his Super Bowl-winning experience in 2020 with the Buccaneers.

1. D.J. Reed, New York Jets

2024 stats: 64 total tackles, 11 pass breakups in 14 games

Reed is a gifted playmaker in the secondary who has averaged 10.25 pass breakups over the last four seasons.