NFL free agents 2025: Ranking the top five defensive tackles

A dominant front seven is very valuable in today's NFL, especially in an AFC where so many teams have a top-tier quarterback.

A strong pass rush is essential for success, and it's more than just sacks. How much pressure are you putting on the quarterback? Are you drawing double teams and opening up space for other pass rushers? Can you also stuff the run, especially in goal line situations?

The interior of the defensive line is very important, and luckily for teams that need to upgrade in this area during the offseason, there are several good defensive tackles who could hit free agency in March.

Here's our ranking of the top five.

NBC Sports Boston's 2025 NFL free agent rankings

1. Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles

2024 stats: 24 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

The Eagles' defensive line is a huge reason why they're in the Super Bowl. This unit, which includes free agent edge rusher Josh Sweat, has played fantastic. Williams is a key part of this success after tallying a career-high five sacks this season. The 26-year-old also played quite well against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game with two tackles and four pressures. He has impressive strength and mobility at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds.

2. Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys

2024 stats: 47 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble

Odighizuwa posted a career-high 4.5 sacks this season and has tallied at least three sacks in three consecutive years. The 2021 third-round pick also ranked No. 3 in pressures and tied for No. 4 in QB hits among defensive tackles this past season, per Pro Football Focus.

3. B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals

2024 stats: 56 total tackles, three sacks

Hill is formidable against the pass and the run. He tallied 16 sacks over the last four seasons with the Bengals, including a career-high 9.5 run stuffs in 2024.

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill sacks Titans quarterback Will Levis.

4. Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

2024 stats: 45 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble

Reed, 32, is among the oldest of the best defensive tackle free agents in 2025, but he remains a very productive player. He has tallied 35.5 sacks over the last seven seasons, which is pretty good for an interior defensive lineman. Reed finished 13th in pressures and 12th in hurries among defensive tackles in 2024, per PFF.

He's also quite durable, missing just only one game over the last four seasons. Reed has nine games of playoff experience, too, making him an ideal fit for a contender.

5. Calais Campbell, Miami Dolphins

2024 stats: 52 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble

Campbell will be entering his 18th pro season in 2025, but he is still an effective pass rusher. He has tallied at least five sacks in three consecutive seasons. He ranked 20th in pressures and 23rd in hurries among defensive tackles in 2024, per PFF. Campbell has tallied 10.5 or more run stuffs in three of the last four campaigns.

Despite playing for nearly two decades and appearing in 15 playoff games, Campbell still doesn't have a Super Bowl ring. So it's fair to wonder if he'll prioritize signing with a title contender in free agency.