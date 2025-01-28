NFL free agents 2025: Ranking the top five safeties

Safety isn't the most important position in an NFL defense, but having good players at this position can really take your unit to the next level.

Many of the best defenses in league history had a legendary safety patrolling the secondary. These players excel in coverage, stop the run and set a physical tone each game with huge hits and tough tackles.

The 2025 free agent class of safeties isn't amazing, but there are still plenty of good players available.

Check out our ranking of the top five.

NBC Sports Boston's 2025 NFL free agent rankings

5. Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

2024 stats: 104 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions, 10.5 pass breakups

Moehrig is a playmaker/tone-setter in the secondary who enjoyed a breakout 2024 season with the Raiders. He set career highs in total tackles, fumble recoveries, pass breakups and run stuffs. He also received the fifth-highest run defense grade among safeties from Pro Football Focus for last season.

4. Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

2024 stats: 87 total tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups

Reid is one of the league's best safeties and was Pro Football Focus' 12th-highest graded player at his position in the regular season. It'll be interesting to see if the Chiefs pay him or allow him to walk in free agency. They have an expensive roster and a few other players who need new contracts or extensions, including free agent linebacker Nick Bolton.

Kansas City has done a great job finding starter-level defensive backs in recent drafts, so it would be hard to blame the Chiefs if they went in a different direction despite Reid's impressive talent.

Justin Reid read it like a book 📚



📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/oSBOfNzEKP — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025

3. Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

2024 stats: 38 total tackles

The 49ers have a couple starting defensive backs able to hit free agency, including star cornerback Charvarius Ward. If they allow Hufanga to get to free agency, he should have plenty of suitors.

Hufanga was limited to just seven games in 2024 due to injuries, but he tallied seven interceptions and 12 pass breakups over the previous two seasons. And at just 24 years old, Hufanga's best years should still be ahead of him, assuming he's healthy. However, he's played just one full 17-game season since making his NFL debut in 2021.

2. Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

2024 stats: 96 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups

Bynum's excellent play in the secondary was a huge reason why the Vikings had one of the league's best defenses in 2024. He set career highs in interceptions, fumble recoveries, pass breakups and run stuffs. The Vikings would be wise to keep Bynum, and they have around $57 million in salary cap space entering the offseason.

1. Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

2024 stats: 42 total tackles, one forced fumble, four pass breakups

Holland has the ability to be a true difference-maker in the secondary, but 2024 was his worst season as a pro. He tallied career lows in tackles, interceptions and pass breakups. Teams interested in signing him will have to determine whether this past season was the start of a trend or more of an anomaly.

The Dolphins are among the five teams with the least amount of salary cap space right now, so it'll be interesting to see if they make a strong push to keep Holland.