NFL power rankings roundup: Where Patriots stand after win vs. Jets

The New England Patriots ended their six-game losing streak with a 25-22 comeback win over the rival New York Jets last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Week 8 victory also prevented the Jets from sweeping the season series versus the Patriots, which New York hasn't done since 2000.

But one win isn't going to fix everything for the Patriots.

They're still 2-6, and if the season ended today, the Patriots would own the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They share last place in the AFC East standings with the Jets.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Midseason awards and where do the Pats add next in rebuild with Steve Palazzolo | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

But if the Patriots are going to go on a run and start to pick up some wins -- or at least give quality performances on a consistent basis -- the upcoming stretch in their schedule is where it might happen.

Sunday's Week 9 road game against the Tennessee Titans might be the most winnable matchup left on the Patriots' schedule. The Titans' quarterback situation is among the worst in the league, with turnovers being an issue.

After the Titans, the Patriots play the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals -- in that order -- with a bye week sandwiched between the Colts and Cardinals matchups. Every team in that stretch, with the exception of the Bears, has a .500 record or worse after Week 8.

The next month-and-a-half represents a good opportunity for the Patriots to make meaningful improvement and earn some better results on the scoreboard.

Here's where the Patriots stand in expert NFL power rankings entering Week 9.

Pro Football Talk: No. 25

"Maybe Jerod Mayo should call his team soft every week." -- Mike Florio

ESPN: No. 29

"No need to overcomplicate it -- Maye has injected life into the Patriots' offense since being elevated to the starting lineup in Week 6. The No. 3 pick is currently in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet late in the first quarter of Sunday's win. Before he left the game, his running ability complemented his passing prowess with three scrambles for 46 yards. That type of dual threat has transformed the team's offense." -- Mike Reiss

"The Patriots won at Gillette Stadium for the first time in 372 days, and it wasn't easy. It took both quarterbacks, with Jacoby Brissett stepping in for Drake Maye (who left with a concussion) and gamely leading two clutch fourth-quarter drives. It also took nearly every second, with Rhamondre Stevenson just crossing the goal-line with 22 seconds remaining for the go-ahead score on fourth down. This was a sneaky-big victory for Jerod Mayo, who was threatening to sink into Rod Rust-Dick MacPherson territory with another loss -- especially a week after calling his team "soft." New England followed a Week 1 upset of the Bengals with a succession of defeats, each seemingly worse than the one before, so this outcome was a pleasant development. Maye's injury is concerning, but at least Mayo and the Patriots stanched the bleeding for now." -- Eric Edholm

The Athletic: No. 27

"The rookie quarterback is about the only bright spot for the Patriots and now he’s in concussion protocol after taking a helmet to the back of the head Sunday. Maye threw only six passes but did rush for a touchdown before leaving the game. Of course, bright spots in this New England season don’t have to be that bright. Maye’s passer rating in his limited action (92.6) is 27th in the league." -- Josh Kendall

CBS Sports: No. 28

"Beating the Jets came at the right time for head coach Jerod Mayo. His team sure didn't look soft on Sunday in that victory." -- Pete Prisco

Bleacher Report: No. 30

"The Patriots offense has some sizzle when Drake Maye is on the field throwing deep or picking up yards on the ground. New England's offense lost its pizzazz when Maye went into concussion protocol on Sunday. With him, the Patriots aren't one of the worst teams in the league, which is a baby step in the right direction. Hopefully, Maye doesn't miss extended time." -- Maurice Moton

"The Patriots’ win over the Jets is good for head coach Jerod Mayo and what he’s trying to build. It seemed like they might be going on a long losing streak before beating a more talented division rival. The bad news was Drake Maye and his concussion. New England has to be careful with his return." -- Frank Schwab

Pro Football Focus: No. 31

"The Patriots lost Drake Maye to an injury early against the Jets, but Jacoby Brissett stepped in and helped deliver a morale-boosting win over the flailing Jets. They’re now 2-6 and are waiting to hear if Maye will miss any time. The defense is 28th in EPA per play (0.084), a very un-Patriots statistic." -- Thomas Valentine