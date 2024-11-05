New England Patriots
Live Updates

Live updates: Latest Patriots news, rumors on NFL trade deadline day

Several Patriots players have drawn interest on the trade market.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

Will the New England Patriots buy or sell -- or both, or neither?

We'll find out over the course of the day Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which is set for 4 p.m. ET. At 2-7, the Patriots are an obvious candidate to sell, with a few of their veteran wide receivers (K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton) and cornerbacks (Jonathan Jones and Marco Wilson) reportedly drawing interest on the trade market.

But there's also a case for New England to add talent to bolster the roster around rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who looks like the real deal.

Follow along with our NFL trade deadline live blog as we track every Patriots-related rumor and trade before 4 p.m. ET.

