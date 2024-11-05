Live updates: Latest Patriots news, rumors on NFL trade deadline day

What to Know The Patriots traded edge rusher Joshua Uche to the Chiefs last week.

Multiple Patriots players have drawn interest from other teams, per Albert Breer.

New England also could look to add ahead of the deadline, per Ian Rapoport.

The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Will the New England Patriots buy or sell -- or both, or neither?

We'll find out over the course of the day Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline, which is set for 4 p.m. ET. At 2-7, the Patriots are an obvious candidate to sell, with a few of their veteran wide receivers (K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton) and cornerbacks (Jonathan Jones and Marco Wilson) reportedly drawing interest on the trade market.

But there's also a case for New England to add talent to bolster the roster around rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who looks like the real deal.

Follow along with our NFL trade deadline live blog as we track every Patriots-related rumor and trade before 4 p.m. ET.