Those hoping for the New England Patriots to bring in some familiar faces will like how the team's coaching search is currently trending.

Former linebacker and Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel remains the favorite to be the next Patriots head coach, according to our Phil Perry. Vrabel has an in-person interview with New England on Thursday, and as Perry pointed out Wednesday on the Next Pats Podcast, the Patriots technically could hire him as soon as that interview is over, as they've already satisfied the NFL's Rooney Rule by interviewing Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton on Tuesday.

If Vrabel indeed lands the Patriots head coach job, who might he hire as his offensive coordinator to work with talented young quarterback Drake Maye? According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there's "buzz in some coaching circles" that former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels "could be a prime candidate" to return to New England in that same role under Vrabel.

"That would be quite the nostalgia tandem, and though McDaniels is a two-time failed head coach, no one disputes his coordinator chops," Fowler wrote Thursday.

McDaniels lasted just 25 games as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, who went 6-11 in 2022 and began the 2023 season 3-5 before McDaniels was fired on Oct. 31. The 48-year-old has extensive history in New England as an offensive coordinator, however: He worked hand-in-hand with Tom Brady for the better part of two decades and helped Mac Jones finish second in AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2021.

On paper, McDaniels seems like a strong pairing for Maye, a physically gifted 22-year-old QB who posted impressive stats in 2024 despite working with a first-year OC (Alex Van Pelt) and a depleted group of skill players. Maye has the potential to blossom into a Pro Bowl quarterback with the right supporting cast, and if the team improves the talent around him while bringing in a seasoned veteran like McDaniels to run the offense, that could be a recipe for success.

McDaniels to New England is no sure thing, of course. While he and Vrabel have a relationship -- they overlapped for eight seasons with the Patriots -- Vrabel could prefer to install a coach he's worked directly with, such as Cleveland Browns pass game specialist and tight ends coach Tommy Rees.

The Patriots also could choose to hire an offensive-minded head coach like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is scheduled to interview with New England on Friday. The Lions led the NFL in scoring (33.2 points per game) under Johnson this season, and his level of offensive expertise is tantalizing to pair with a QB like Maye.

If New England chooses Vrabel, however, McDaniels is a definite name to watch.