Updated list of Patriots' 2025, 2026 draft picks after trade deadline

The New England Patriots are well-positioned to be active in the NFL Draft over the next two years.

The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday without the Patriots making any more moves. Their only trade was sending edge rusher Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs last week for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick

As a result of this trade -- and previous deals -- the Patriots now have 17 picks in the next two drafts, including nine in 2025 and eight in 2026. The most valuable draft pick acquired was a 2025 third-round selection from the Atlanta Falcons in the Matthew Judon trade back in August. Judon has not played well for the Falcons so far this season.

The Patriots also have three 2025 seventh-round picks. They don't have a 2025 sixth-rounder because it was sent to the Los Angeles Chargers as part of the J.C. Jackson trade last season.

It's way too early to determine whether the Patriots will keep all of these picks. But if they want to make trades to move up or down in the order, they have plenty of ammo to work with.

In addition to the extra picks, the Patriots also are expected to have another top-three selection in the first round of the 2025 draft. They currently own the No. 1 pick entering Week 10, but the top 10 order will likely change a decent amount between now and the end of the regular season.

The Patriots haven't had top-five picks in back-to-back drafts since 1993 (Drew Bledsoe, No. 1) and 1994 (Willie McGinest, No. 4).

Here's an updated list of Patriots draft picks for 2025 and 2026 after the team's trade deadline activity.