How to watch Patriots vs. 49ers in Week 4 contest

The New England Patriots are heading west.

After a disappointing divisional loss to the New York Jets last Thursday, Jerod Mayo's team is facing another test in Week 4 against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Last week, the Patriots were uncompetitive from the opening kickoff. Jacoby Brissett and the offense struggled to get anything going, mustering just three points. Defensively, the Pats truly felt the impact of Ja'Whaun Bentley and Christian Barmore being out. Aaron Rodgers did whatever he wanted as the Jets rolled to a 24-3 win, with the Patriots' only real positive being that Drake Maye made his debut on the final drive.

As for the 49ers, they will also enter Week 4 at 1-2 following a divisional defeat.

Kyle Shanahan's team blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Los Angeles Rams on a last-second field goal, 27-24. San Francisco is banged up, too, with Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel all missing the game.

With more divisional games and a Super Bowl rematch looming, the 49ers can't afford to drop many more games like that one.

Here's a preview for the Week 4 matchup between the Patriots and 49ers:

When is the Patriots vs. 49ers Week 4 game?

The Patriots will face the 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 29.

How to watch Patriots vs. 49ers in Week 4

Patriots-49ers will air on FOX, with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 5 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 7 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 8 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. 49ers Week 4 game?

Patriots-49ers will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. 49ers Week 4 game?

The 49ers will host the Week 4 contest at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

How to live stream Patriots vs. 49ers in Week 4

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX Sports app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. 49ers Week 4?

As of Monday, NBC Bay Area forecasts a beautiful Sunday in Santa Clara, with mainly sunny skies in the afternoon, a high of 82 degrees and just a 4% chance of rain. Keep up to date with the latest forecast here.

Albert Breer shares what he's hearing about Drake Maye's timeline to start after he made his NFL debut in the final minutes of the Patriots Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Jets.