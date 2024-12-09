The New England Patriots are heading back to a familiar place.

No, it's not the top of the draft -- although that has become an intriguing race. It's State Farm Stadium in Arizona, which hosted two of the most dramatic Super Bowls in NFL history. In 2008, the New York Giants ended the Patriots' undefeated season in that building. Seven years later, the Patriots flipped the script with a last-second win of their own over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots have much less on the line in Week 15 when they visit the Arizona Cardinals, but it's still a big game nonetheless. Sitting at 3-10 and eliminated from playoff contention, the final four weeks of 2024 are all about Drake Maye. The rookie QB has shown promise in eight starts this season, and this last month will be critical for him to keep developing.

On the other side, the Cardinals are 6-7 as a postseason berth is slowly slipping away. Arizona controlled the NFC West not too long ago, but three straight losses have all but eliminated them. Kyler Murray and Co. are two games back, and the division-leading Seahawks own the tiebreaker -- effectively making it a three-game lead. Arizona is also two back in the wild card, so one more loss could be the final nail in the coffin.

Here's a preview for the Week 15 matchup between the Patriots and Cardinals:

When is the Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 15 game?

The 3-10 Patriots will face the 6-7 Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 15.

How to watch Patriots vs. Cardinals in Week 15

Patriots-Cardinals will air on CBS, with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analysis), Ross Tucker (analysis) and Amanda Balionis (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Patriots Pregame Live. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Postgame Live at 9:30 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 10:30 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 15 game?

Patriots-Cardinals will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 15 game?

The Cardinals will host the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Cardinals in Week 15

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

