Patriots' Marte Mapu fined for illegal hit on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

New England Patriots rookie linebacker Marte Mapu was penalized 15 yards for an unnecessary roughness penalty late in last Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Mapu went to tackle Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and made helmet-to-helmet contact. The NFL on Saturday announced it had fined Mapu $5,620 for the hit.

The collision knocked Waddle out of the game, which the Dolphins won 24-17 to drop the Patriots to 0-2.

Waddle battled a concussion this past week and will not play when the Dolphins host the Denver Broncos for a Week 3 matchup Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots play the New York Jets on the road at MetLife Stadium in search of their first win of the 2023 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.