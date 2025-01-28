Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye added to AFC's Pro Bowl Games roster

Drake Maye's first season in the NFL will officially conclude with an appearance in the 2025 Pro Bowl.

The New England Patriots quarterback was selected to the AFC roster, the team announced Tuesday. Maye replaces Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Maye is the first Patriots quarterback to make the Pro Bowl since Mac Jones in 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson also was added to the AFC squad Tuesday. He replaces Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Maye completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games played this past season. He also ran for 421 yards (7.8 per carry) and two touchdowns. Maye's rookie campaign was full of ups and downs, but overall it was a success. He displayed a lot of talent and potential despite the lack of a No. 1 wide receiver and a lackluster offensive line.

The Patriots had only one other player -- special teams ace Brenden Schooler -- make the Pro Bowl, but he opted out due to injury.

The Pro Bowl format now consists of skills competitions and a flag football game between the AFC and NFC. The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET.