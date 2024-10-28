How to watch Patriots vs. Titans in Week 9 game

The New England Patriots are finally back in the win column -- but it came on a day when their rookie quarterback suffered a concussion.

Jerod Mayo's squad snapped a six-game losing streak with a 25-22 victory over the New York Jets in Week 8. Drake Maye exited after taking a hit to the head in the first quarter, and backup Jacoby Brissett came in and steadied the ship while Aaron Rodgers and the Jets sank.

The Patriots don't know who their quarterback will be in Week 9 yet, but it could be another victory opportunity whether it's Maye or Brissett. That's because New England is traveling to Tennessee to face off with the Titans, who are fresh off a 52-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. Like the Patriots, the Titans have a first-year head coach who has gone through some growing pains. Mason Rudolph has started the last two games with Will Levis injured, and his status is unclear for Week 9, as well.

While the Patriots and Titans might not have playoff aspirations at this point in the season, there's still plenty to play for. New England has young talent on both sides of the ball that it needs to learn about, while Tennessee's league-leading defense in yardage can keep them in games when the offense isn't turning the ball over.

Here's a preview for the Week 9 matchup between the Patriots and Titans:

When is the Patriots vs. Titans Week 9 game?

The 2-6 Patriots will face the 1-6 Titans on Sunday, Nov. 3.

How to watch Patriots vs. Titans in Week 9

Patriots-Titans will air on FOX, with Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analysis) and Jen Hale (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Titans Week 9 game?

Patriots-Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Titans Week 9 game?

The Titans will host the Week 9 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Titans in Week 9

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX Sports app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Titans Week 9?

As of Monday, NBC Boston forecasts a warm afternoon on Sunday in Nashville. There is a 22% chance of precipitation and temperatures reaching as high as 79 degrees with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Phil Perry is reporting live from Gillette Stadium where the Patriots are reportedly 'hot' about the no call on hit that ultimately led to Drake Maye's concussion and exit from the game vs. New York Jets.