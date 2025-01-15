Robert Kraft has said time and again over the past year, “You can’t win in this league if you don’t have it right at coach and quarterback.” (Or some variation of that.)

It’s not a groundbreaking opinion. But nobody is more uniquely suited to appreciate the truth of it than Kraft, who owned through an unprecedented stretch of Coach-QB excellence in New England that will never be matched.

Given the swiftness of the Patriots' move from Jerod Mayo to Mike Vrabel, it’s clear Kraft is jonesing to get that feeling back.

Now that the Patriots have the 2021 AP Coach of the Year (Vrabel) and their quarterback of the future (Drake Maye) in place, how do they stack up to the rest of the league?

I love when people do tiers. So I’m doing tiers.

Chef's kiss

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid

If it wasn't for KC...

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson-John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson-John Harbaugh Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen-Sean McDermott

Highly capable

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff-Dan Campbell

Jared Goff-Dan Campbell Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud-DeMeco Ryans

C.J. Stroud-DeMeco Ryans Denver Broncos: Bo Nix-Sean Payton

Bo Nix-Sean Payton Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford-Sean McVay

Matthew Stafford-Sean McVay Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels-Dan Quinn

Starting to wonder

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow-Zac Taylor

Joe Burrow-Zac Taylor Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert-Jim Harbaugh

Justin Herbert-Jim Harbaugh Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love-Matt LaFleur

Jordan Love-Matt LaFleur Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts-Nick Sirianni

Rising

New England Patriots: Drake Maye-Mike Vrabel

Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy-Kevin O’Connell

I just like 'em

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield-Todd Bowles

Sliding

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa-Mike McDaniel

Tua Tagovailoa-Mike McDaniel San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy-Kyle Shanahan

In the weeds a little

Pittsburgh Steelers: Russell Wilson-Mike Tomlin

Russell Wilson-Mike Tomlin Cleveland Browns: TBD-Kevin Stefanski

Pay no mind

Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix-Raheem Morris

Michael Penix-Raheem Morris Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson-Shane Steichen

Anthony Richardson-Shane Steichen Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray-Jonathan Gannon

Kyler Murray-Jonathan Gannon Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young-Dave Canales

Bryce Young-Dave Canales Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith-Mike Macdonald

Geno Smith-Mike Macdonald Tennessee Titans: Will Levis-Brian Callahan

In the weeds a lot

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence-TBD

Trevor Lawrence-TBD Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams-TBD

Caleb Williams-TBD Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott-Jerry Jones

The sad cafe

New York Giants: TBD-Brian Daboll

TBD-Brian Daboll New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers-Next Victim

Aaron Rodgers-Next Victim New Orleans Saints: (Shrug)

(Shrug) Las Vegas Raiders: Guy they overdraft-Guy Brady hires

Am I caught up in the afterglow of the Vrabel hiring? Am I ignoring the fact Maye is tethered to a bad roster and threw enough last-drive picks as a rookie to at least make you wonder, “Is this gonna be a thing with him?”

Am I pretending that free agency and the draft are going to make this team appreciably better when NOBODY GETS THAT MUCH BETTER IN FREE AGENCY ANYMORE BECAUSE THE BEST PLAYERS GET RE-SIGNED!!!!

I just might be.

But I think the Patriots' opponents are going to have way, way more things to worry about when they play this team than they’ve had at any time this decade, because of Maye (as opposed to end-of-the road Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe or Jacoby Brissett), and the fact that Vrabel is an excellent in-game coach who isn’t disgusted by the sight of his quarterback.