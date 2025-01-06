Patriots roster reset: 2025 cap space, free agents entering offseason

The New England Patriots have arrived at one of the most pivotal offseasons in franchise history.

They just wrapped up a second consecutive 4-13 season, which cost head coach Jerod Mayo his job. The lackluster campaign also resulted in the Patriots landing the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. New England has nine 2025 draft picks in total, including two third-rounders.

The Patriots also will have well over $100 million in salary cap space, giving them tons of financial flexibility to add quality veteran players to a roster that arguably has the least amount of high-end talent in the league.

The Patriots were lucky to add a potential franchise quarterback in the 2024 draft. Drake Maye showed a lot of potential as a rookie and drew tons of praise from teammates and opponents, including comparisons to Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen. The upcoming offseason should be all about improving the talent around Maye on offense.

Quick turnarounds are not uncommon in pro football. Sometimes all it takes is one good offseason for a team to go from a cellar dweller to a playoff team. The Washington Commanders did it this season, and the Houston Texans accomplished the feat in 2023.

Here's a breakdown of the Patriots' salary cap situation, the top free agents who could be available, and the team's own free agents.

Salary cap

The Patriots entered the 2024 offseason with the third-most salary cap space of any team. This year, they have the most cap flexibility in the league.

Here are the five teams projected to have the most cap space this offseason, per OverTheCap:

5. Chicago Bears: $80,142,543

4. Arizona Cardinals: $82,829,283

3. Washington Commanders: $99,235,031

2. Las Vegas Raiders: $107,339,840

1. New England Patriots: $131,694,220

The last time the Patriots went on a free agent spending spree was in 2021. They gave out almost $160 million in guaranteed money. The notable signings that year included Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Matthew Judon, Jalen Mills and Davon Godchaux.

The Patriots are in a position to be huge spenders again, and luckily for them, the list of 2025 free agents is loaded with impressive talent.

Here are the top 10 unrestricted free agents who could hit the market. Keep in mind, some of these players could be re-signed or franchise tagged before free agency begins in March.

10. Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings

9. Josh Sweat, Edge, Eagles

8. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Ravens

7. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

6. Amari Cooper, WR, Bills

5. Khalil Mack, Edge, Chargers

4. D.J. Reed, CB, Jets

3. Jevon Holland, S, Dolphins

2. Trey Smith, G, Chiefs

1. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Signing Higgins would be the best-case scenario for the Patriots in free agency. He's just 26 years old and has No. 1 wide receiver talent.

🔊 Next Pats Podcast: Why Tee Higgins has to be THE PRIORITY for the Patriots | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Clemson product tallied 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games this season. His skill set was on full display in Week 16 when he caught 11 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Broncos in overtime to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Burrow to Higgins AGAIN.



Bengals re-take the lead.



📺: #DENvsCIN on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UejCeEE24g — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2024

Ronnie Stanley also is an intriguing option for the Patriots if they don't draft a left tackle in the first round. Stanley has played fantastic for the Ravens this season.

Pending free agents

Unlike last season when Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Hunter Henry and other key contributors were able to hit the open market, the Patriots don't have a ton of impactful players who could reach free agency this year.

Jonathan Jones would be a good player to keep given the Patriots' lack of talent at cornerback. He can play in the slot or on the outside, and he's one of the few players on the roster with Super Bowl-winning experience.

Edge rusher is a roster weakness for New England, and losing Deatrich Wise Jr. would only make that problem worse. He has tallied 4.5 or more sacks in three straight seasons, and he's only missed three games over that span.

Austin Hooper ended up being a good backup tight end. He averaged 3.6 receptions and 42.3 receiving yards over the final eight games of the season. He also tallied receiving touchdowns in Week 12 and 13. It would make sense to bring him back at the right price.

Jacoby Brissett was a great veteran to have around rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye and Joe Milton III. It doesn't make much sense to bring back Brissett, though, especially after how well Milton played in Week 18. Milton could potentially be the backup next season.

Overall, there isn't a single player on this list who the Patriots absolutely must re-sign under any circumstances.