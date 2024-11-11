Patriots-Bears Stock Watch: Front seven makes life tough for Williams

The New England Patriots got back in the win column Sunday with an impressive 19-3 road win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

New England's defense stole the show with nine sacks, 13 QB hits and just 142 total yards allowed. It was this unit's best performance of the season so far. The offense wasn't amazing, but it did enough. One encouraging sign for the Patriots was the rushing attack finally showed signs of life after struggling in recent weeks. The Patriots ran for 144 yards (4.1 per carry).

Special teams played a key factor, too, as kicker Joey Slye went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts.

The win dropped the Patriots six spots in the updated order for the 2025 NFL Draft. They went from the No. 1 pick to No. 7. Getting a high draft pick would benefit the Patriots, but you could argue that building a winning culture and some positive momentum for the future are just as, if not more, important.

What should we take away from Sunday's win? Here are Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran's "Stock Up" and "Stock Down" selections for Week 10.

Stock Up

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images The Patriots racked up nine sacks (two shy of a franchise record) in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Front seven

The Patriots sacked Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams nine times -- two shy of a franchise record. Seven different players were credited with at least one sack. New England's defense also tallied 13 QB hits. This group made life miserable for Williams all game.

Phil Perry: "Let's go with the whole Patriots front. Anfernee Jennings, Keion White, Jeremiah Pharms. How about Pharms lighting it up today?"

Kayshon Boutte, Wide receiver

Boutte led the Patriots with six targets and caught four passes for 47 yards. He has been targeted six times in three straight games, potentially a sign of the trust he's built with Drake Maye.

Curran: "I just love the way he plays the game, always. So freaking talented in terms of athleticism and body control. Not the fastest guy, but has (lots of) self confidence."

Marcus Jones, Cornerback

Jones tallied four tackles, one pass breakup and had 45 punt return yards, including a 24-yarder. It was another solid, all-around performance from the veteran defensive back.

Curran: "Really some key tackles and pass breakups."

Stock Down

David Banks-Imagn Images Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne was a healthy scratch Sunday.

Kendrick Bourne, Wide receiver

Bourne was a surprise inactive Sunday. What went into that decision?

"There was a lot that went into that," Mayo told reporters. "Any time you put the active roster together ... we thought that was the best thing to do for us to give us the best chance to win. All those guys bring a certain skill set to the game; we just didn't know who was gonna play more. And it just played out that way."

Mayo also liked Bourne's attitude and how he handled himself despite not playing.

"Even though Bourne didn't play today, he was the first one smiling when I walked in the locker room," Mayo said. "I've always appreciated that, just his energy and excitement. Same thing with K.J. (Osborn) and the rest of those guys. Even when they're inactive, just the excitement for their teammates."

Curran: "Surprisingly a DNP coach's decision."

K.J. Osborn, Wide receiver

Osborn was active Sunday, which was somewhat of a surprise. It didn't prove to be a great decision, as the veteran wideout failed to tally a single reception on only one target.

Perry: "I'm gonna go with K.J. Osborn even though he was actually on the field and running around out there, which we haven't always seen from him. Just took off the board what would have been a really impressive touchdown pass by Drake Maye by stepping out of bounds in the end zone and coming back to the ball and being the first one to touch it for an illegal touching penalty."