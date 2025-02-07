Why Kyle Van Noy is picking Eagles to upset Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

The last time the Chiefs and Eagles met in the Super Bowl two years ago, football fans were treated to an exciting high-scoring game that ended in Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading his team to a 38-35 victory.

Sunday's rematch in New Orleans should be another instant classic.

The Chiefs are aiming for history. With a win, they would become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. The Eagles are playing for their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, and to avenge their painful defeat to the Chiefs just two years ago.

Which team will emerge victorious in Super Bowl LIX?

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy -- who won two Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots -- and his teammate Kyle Hamilton joined NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast this week to talk about the Chiefs-Eagles matchup and other topics.

Van Noy is actually picking the Eagles to pull off the upset.

"I don't know if anyone has an edge. These two teams match up very well," Van Noy said. "I'm going with the Eagles because I think they can slow down Patrick Mahomes a little bit more than the Chiefs can slow down Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith."

The Chiefs have scored 30-plus points just three times this season, although the most recent instance was two weeks ago in the AFC Championship Game versus the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City ranked 15th in points per game during the regular season.

The Eagles ranked No. 7 in scoring in the regular season at 27.2 points per game, and they've upped that number to 35 points scored per game during the playoffs (three games). Veteran running back Saquon Barkley has been on fire all season, and he ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries in Philly's 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Hamilton is leaning toward the Chiefs, and it's hard to blame his reasoning.

"It's going to be a great game," Hamilton said. "I don't really know who has the edge. At the end of the day, it's kinda hard not to think Mahomes gets it done in this type of game. He has shown it. You gotta have that respect. But the Eagles are one of, if not the best team we played this year."

It's tough to bet against Mahomes in these kinds of situations. He is the best active quarterback in late-game situations. Last season's game-winning drive in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII versus the San Francisco 49ers is among the best examples.

Hamilton predicted a 26-21 Chiefs win, while Van Noy went 27-24 Eagles.

