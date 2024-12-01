Ted Johnson: ‘Big choke job' by Pats defense in loss to Colts

Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts marked one of the New England Patriots' most disappointing defeats of the 2024 season.

The Patriots led by seven points when they punted to the Colts with just over five minutes remaining. Indianapolis went on to put together a 19-play drive that resulted in a touchdown with 12 seconds left, followed by the game-winning two-point conversion.

That drive included three fourth-down conversions for the Colts. A pass interference penalty on third-and-9 with 1:23 remaining also proved costly for the Patriots.

After New England's 25-24 loss, former Pats linebacker Ted Johnson ripped the team's defense for coming up short in crunch time.

"That was an entertaining game, but my goodness. Boy, did the defense let them down," Johnson said on Postgame Live. "You're gonna look back this game, you're gonna go, 'Really? A 19-play drive?' I mean, that's really what you're gonna look at is a 19-play drive, and they needed every single play and every single second that was allowed to get that drive.

"Giving up the two-point conversion right there; the Patriots defense, again, just situationally not good. They start the second half by giving up this long drive for three points. They start the game by giving up an eight-play drive for seven points. They're not ready to start the halves and they give up a 19-play drive there. That's my gonna be my biggest takeaway. ...

"I think the most surprising and most disappointing part of this team all season long is the defense. The defense is gonna get scrutinized harshly for the next couple of weeks, and the talk of (defensive coordinator DeMarcus) Covington maybe having to go is only gonna ramp up after that performance. That was just a big, big choke job there by the defense."

One bright spot for the Patriots? Their rookie quarterback.

Drake Maye completed 24 of his 30 passes while adding a touchdown and an interception that bounced off the hands of tight end Hunter Henry. The third-overall draft pick also notched 59 rushing yards on five carries, including a 41-yarder.

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Tom E. Curran took issue with the coaching staff taking the ball out of the young QB's hands on their final possession.

"It's hard to criticize a team that everybody kind of just lambasted last week for an inefficient performance. They come out, they play that much better. They play an entertaining game, they're fairly competent," Curran said. "But what drives me bat-crap about this game is the second-to-last drive. The Patriots have the ability to win these games. You had a missed field goal earlier in the game from a chip-shot range. You had the pick at the goal line. ...

"But the Patriots as a coaching staff need to be more aggressive. The final possession that they had, they got the ball with 7:59 left at their own 48. They ran three plays for minus-3 yards. All three, I believe, were runs. Might have been a throw at the end .

".. They didn't get down the field. They tried to run the clock a little bit, bleed clock, and kick it to the Colts. You know what? You're not good enough to play that game. Keep playing football with your very good quarterback."

Although questionable coaching decisions remain a popular talking point, the Krafts reportedly are staying patient with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. We can expect the rest of the coaching staff, however, to be under evaluation over the final few weeks of the season.

The Patriots (3-10) will enjoy their bye week before returning to action on Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. the Arizona Cardinals (6-6).

Watch our Postgame Live crew's full reaction to Sunday's loss to the Colts below or on YouTube: