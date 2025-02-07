NFL insider Tom Pelissero shares intel on Patriots' new coordinators

The New England Patriots have overhauled their coaching staff during the offseason following a second straight 4-13 campaign.

The most profound change was obviously at the head coach position, where Mike Vrabel took over for Jerod Mayo, who was fired shortly after the Patriots' Week 18 win to conclude the 2024 season.

But the Patriots also brought in two new coordinators.

The most familiar name was Josh McDanels, who is back for his third stint as offensive coordinator after working in that role in New England from 2006 through 2008 and then again from 2012 through 2021.

On the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero detailed Patriots ownership's interest in a reunion with McDaniels.

"I know that Josh McDaniels was somebody that from the ownership level they really wanted to get re-involved in the program a year ago," Pelissero said. "They might have been willing to have Josh McDaniels in at that point, but obviously he was still fresh off the Raiders situation. I think that bringing him back in now with a guy that he respects in Mike Vrabel makes a lot of sense.

"Even the geography of where Josh was living, in addition to Josh having a proven track record. They believe in him. He does have a good track record working with quarterbacks. So I thought that was the least surprising of anything they did on staff."

The Patriots also hired Terrell Williams to be their new defensive coordinator, replacing DeMarcus Covington. Williams did a great job coaching the Lions' defensive line this past season, and now he's going to be a coordinator for the first time.

"Terrell Williams is a guy people don't know as well, but I remember having a conversation with (Lions head coach) Dan Campbell last year going through camp," Pelissero said.

"That was (Williams') first year (in Detroit). He had been with Vrabel, and then he went out to Detroit coaching the D-line. (I asked) Dan Campbell what else are you excited about? He goes, 'That guy right there.' Terrell Williams. He's like, 'That dude is such a stud. He's brought so much to the team.' This is like the first day at training camp.

"So he's got a really good reputation in the league. This is the first time he's been a coordinator. He's kind of a career position coach type of a guy. But obviously, Vrabel is going to be really involved with all aspects of the program as well."

Williams has plenty of experience working with Vrabel. He was the defensive line coach for the Titans from 2018 through 2022, and then he added assistant head coach to his title in 2023. Vrabel was Tennessee's head coach that entire time.

There were a lot of problems with the Patriots last season, and one of them was certainly poor coaching. Coaching should not be much of an issue in 2025 based on the talent and experience of the coaches the Patriots hired over the last month.

Now the franchise needs to improve the roster, and that process ramps up next month with the start of free agency.

