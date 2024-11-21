Who is the Giants' starting quarterback? What to know with Daniel Jones benched

The Daniel Jones era in New York appears to be over.

The Giants made the call to bench their $160 million quarterback entering Week 12, where they will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At 2-8, the Giants' season is all but over with draft positioning now becoming the focal point.

Jones got dropped to QB4 at Wednesday's practice following the arrival of Tim Boyle to the practice squad. Jones' activity will likely be as limited as possible to avoid an injury risk, which would put New York on the hook to pay $23 million in compensation.

So, who are the backups to Jones New York will turn to? Here's what to know:

Who is the New York Giants' starting quarterback?

Daniel Jones has been the Giants' QB1 since the start of the season. Now that he's benched, the two quarterbacks on the active roster are Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock.

New York Giants QB depth chart

Entering Week 12, the Giants are expected to start DeVito as QB1. Lock is slated to be QB2. The Giants are not obligated to activate Jones on gameday, so he may not even be QB3. Tim Boyle is on the practice squad.

Tommy DeVito stats

DeVito, 26, made his NFL debut last season where he appeared in nine games. He threw for 1,101 yards on 64% completion with eight touchdowns and three picks. He was sacked 37 times, but also rushed for 195 yards on 36 carries for a touchdown.

Drew Lock stats

Lock, a 2019 second-round pick by Denver, hasn't been a consistent starter since his sophomore season, where he threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He's appeared in two games this season, completing 3 of 8 passes for six yards, no touchdowns and no picks.

He stepped in four times for Geno Smith as a Seattle Seahawk in 2023, registering 48 of 76 completions (63.2%) for 543 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.