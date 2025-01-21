2025 NFL Honors: A look at the awards, host, watch info and more

It's almost time to recognize the standout players, coaches and moments from the 2024 NFL season.
With the playoffs winding down and the Super Bowl quickly approaching, the league's brightest stars will convene in New Orleans for the 2025 NFL Honors awards show before Super Bowl LIX.
While we don't know who will win the awards just yet, we do have details about the actual event -- from the location to the host and all the honors that will be given out.
Here's all the info about NFL Honors:
What is NFL Honors?
NFL Honors is an awards show held after each season right before the Super Bowl. Just like the Oscars or Grammys, a variety of awards will be handed out at NFL Honors before a star-studded audience with a celebrity host.
When is 2025 NFL Honors?
The 14th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
Where is NFL Honors held?
NFL Honors will take place at Saenger Theater in New Orleans, the same city that will host Super Bowl LIX.
Who is hosting 2025 NFL Honors?
Snoop Dogg will host this year's NFL Honors.
Former hosts include Alec Baldwin (2012-14), Seth Meyers (2015), Conan O'Brien (2016), Keegan-Michael Key (2017, 2022, 2024), Rob Riggle (2018), Steve Harvey (2019-21) and Kelly Clarkson (2023).
How to watch 2025 NFL Honors
The show will air live on FOX and NFL Network. It will also be available to stream live on NFL+.
What awards are given out at NFL Honors?
Over 20 individuals will be recognized with awards at NFL Honors, from MVP to Fan of the Year. Additionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be announced after 15 modern-era, three seniors, one coach and one contributor finalists were revealed in December.
Here are all the awards that will be handed out:
- AP Most Valuable Player
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year
- AP Defensive Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award
- NFL Latino Youth Honors
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- NFL Fan of the Year
- NFL FLAG Players of the Year award