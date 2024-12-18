How to watch Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans this Christmas

Two marquee NFL matchups are coming to Netflix this holiday season.

The streaming giant will broadcast live NFL games for the first time on Christmas Day, and it will get a chance to showcase two showdowns with major playoff implications.

First, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. Then, the Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens with Beyoncé taking center stage at halftime.

Netflix has already dipped its toes into the NFL in recent years. It followed up its 2023 "Quarterback" series with a "Receiver" follow-up this past summer. Netflix also brought in Tom Brady for "The Greatest Roast of All Time" during the spring.

The company made a big swing with its most recent live sports event. It aired the boxing exhibition between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, but viewers shared their complaints about streaming problems throughout the event with thousands citing outages. Still, Netflix said it was the most-streamed sporting event ever with 108 million global viewers.

Before Netflix kicks off its first ever live NFL coverage, here's everything you need to know to watch the games.

When are the Netflix NFL games on Christmas?

The Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans games will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

They will be just the third and fourth NFL regular season games to be played on a Wednesday, respectively. The most recent was a Ravens-Steelers matchup in 2020 that was postponed three times due to positive COVID-19 tests.

What time are the Netflix NFL games on Christmas?

Here is the schedule for the two NFL Christmas games:

Chiefs vs. Steelers: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET

How to watch NFL games on Netflix

Viewers will need to subscribe or log in to Netflix to watch the NFL Christmas Day games. The two games are included in all Netflix plans.

Additionally, the games will be broadcast locally on TV in home and away team markets for their respective games. The two games can also be streamed on the NFL mobile app with an NFL+ subscription.

Who will announce the Netflix NFL games on Christmas?

Netflix's list of on-air talent for Christmas Day coverage includes 22 members ranging from insiders and commentators to comedians.

Coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET with a live pregame show from Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

Here are the commentary teams for the two Christmas Day games:

Chiefs-Steelers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Nate Burleson (analyst), J.J. Watt (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline) and Stacey Dales (sideline)

Ravens-Texans: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline) and Steve Wyche (sideline)

When will Beyoncé perform on Christmas?

Beyoncé will take the stage at halftime of the game between her hometown Texans and the Ravens.

The performance will mark the first time the 32-time Grammy Award winner will sing tracks off her "Cowboy Carter" album live.