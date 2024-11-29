The Kansas City Chiefs will officially carry their three-peat bid into the postseason.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions on Friday became the first NFL team in the 2024 season to clinch a spot in the playoffs -- and they did it with yet another nail-biter of a win.

The Chiefs appeared headed for their second loss of the campaign as the Las Vegas Raiders were moving into position for a potential game-winning field goal in Week 13 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But, on a 3rd-and-3 with 15 seconds left, the Raiders botched the snap and the Chiefs recovered the loose ball for a game-sealing turnover.

The Raiders fumble it, the Chiefs recover it to seal the game ‼️#LVvsKC on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WvNvUONRM5 — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024

With the 19-17 victory, Kansas City has now won nine of its 11 games by seven points or fewer. And the Chiefs' latest thriller booked the franchise's 10th straight trip to the postseason -- one year shy of the New England Patriots' all-time playoff streak record (2009-19).

Between now and the end of the regular season, several other teams will be looking to join Kansas City in the postseason for a chance to compete for the Lombardi Trophy. As the playoff field starts to take shape, here's what to know:

How many teams make the NFL playoffs?

A total of 14 teams -- seven from each conference -- make the NFL playoffs.

How many NFL wild-card teams are there?

The playoff field in each conference consists of four division winners and three wild-card teams.

How many teams get a bye in the NFL playoffs?

Only the top seed in each conference gets a bye to the Divisional Round.

Which teams are in the NFL playoffs so far?

The Chiefs are the only team to clinch a playoff spot entering Sunday's Week 13 action.

Here are some must-watch games on Sunday in Week 13 as the playoffs inch closer.

Which teams have been eliminated from NFL playoff contention?

One team in each conference has been eliminated from playoff contention so far:

AFC

Las Vegas Raiders

NFC

How do the NFL playoffs work?

Teams are seeded No. 1 through No. 7 in each conference, with the four division winners ranked by regular-season record followed by the three wild-card teams ranked by regular-season record.

The matchups in the opening round of the playoffs are No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5.

Do the NFL playoffs reseed?

Yes, the NFL reseeds in the playoffs. That means the top seed in each conference will draw the lowest-seeded team to advance beyond the opening round of the playoffs.

When does the 2024 NFL regular season end?

The regular season will conclude with Week 18 action on Sunday, Jan. 5.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The postseason is then slated to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend from Saturday, Jan. 11 to Monday, Jan. 13.

What is the NFL playoff schedule?

The Divisional Round will take place from Saturday, Jan 18 to Sunday, Jan. 19, setting up the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

When is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The AFC and NFC champions will square off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Where is the 2025 Super Bowl being played?

Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, in the Big Easy will host the Big Game.