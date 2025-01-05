NFL Week 18 winners and losers: Bucs take division title, Patriots lose top pick

The final Sunday of the 2024 NFL regular season did not disappoint.

With division titles, playoff seeds and draft positions on the line, there were plenty of different agendas across the league. Some teams had their sights set on the postseason, while others jockeyed at the other end of the standings.

Here are all the winners and losers from the last Sunday of the regular season:

WINNER: Bucs take division, Mike Evans ties record

It took all 60 minutes, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Evans secured their perfect outcome.

Most importantly, Baker Mayfield and Co. erased a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat the New Orleans Saints 27-19. That clinched the NFC South for the fourth straight year, giving them yet another home playoff game.

Elsewhere, Mike Evans' catch in the final minute secured his 11th straight 1,000-yard season -- tying Jerry Rice's record. The Bucs risked turning the ball over when the game was all-but-decided by throwing to Evans, but the record was clearly important when you saw the ensuing celebration. Evans played just 14 games this season due to injury, which makes the feat all the more impressive.

LOSER: Packers' decision-making

Not only did the Green Bay Packers lose to the Chicago Bears on a last-second field goal, they also suffered some key injuries.

Quarterback Jordan Love exited with an injury to his throwing hand. Wide receiver Christian Watson was carted off with a non-contact knee injury. The Packers' only reason to try and win this game was the off chance that the Washington Commanders lost, which would've given them the No. 6 seed instead of the No. 7 seed. Instead, they lost the game anyway, the Commanders won their game anyway and two key Packers got hurt anyway. Talk about a bad day for the franchise.

For the Bears, Cairo Santos' buzzer-beating field goal gave them their first win over the Packers since 2018. The 11-game losing streak featured several painful and embarrassing moments. Even though the win hurts their draft position, it's a rare road win over a hated rival that Bears fans should cherish.

WINNER: Bryce Young

Another week, another standout performance for Bryce Young.

The Carolina Panthers' second-year quarterback led his team to a 44-38 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, and the numbers were the best of his career. Young went 25 of 34 for 251 yards and totaled five touchdowns -- three passing and two rushing. The Falcons needed a win and a Bucs loss to make the playoffs, and neither outcome happened.

It's been a remarkable in-season turnaround for Young, who was benched and only reentered the lineup when Andy Dalton got into a car accident. The former top pick has now secured his place as Carolina's quarterback of the future, and his pairing with first-year head coach Dave Canales has looked better and better each week.

LOSER: Patriots surrender top pick

Last week, the New York Giants handed over the No. 1 overall pick to the New England Patriots. This week, the Patriots decided they didn't want it either.

With the No. 2 seed locked up and nothing to play for, the Buffalo Bills turned to their backups for much of the game. The Patriots followed suit, benching quarterback Drake Maye after one drive in favor of fellow rookie Joe Milton. And in his first NFL game, the Tennessee alum looked unstoppable. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards with two total touchdowns, leading the Patriots to a 23-16 win and moving them out of contention for the No. 1 pick.

So, with the Patriots out of the picture, who gets the first pick? That would be the Tennessee Titans, who lost 23-14 against the Houston Texans. Head coach Brian Callahan opted to rotate quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph throughout the game, and now they'll have the option to add a new signal-caller at the top of April's draft.

Shortly after, the Pats fired head coach Jerod Mayo just one season into his tenure.

WINNER: Tanner McKee

For the second straight week, the Philadelphia Eagles' third-string quarterback stepped up.

Tanner McKee, a second-year player out of Stanford, completed 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-13 victory over the Giants. While it's notable that Jalen Hurts is still in concussion protocol, the Eagles' QB room has done enough to steady the ship. The No. 2 seed was locked up last week, and McKee kept the positive momentum in Week 18 while playing with a cast of backups.

As for the Giants, their offense came back to Earth after an absurd performance last Sunday. Drew Lock had just 138 passing yards, including 64 to star rookie Malik Nabers, as the team finished the season at 3-14 with the No. 3 overall pick.

LOSER: Meaningless games

Since the league went to a 17-game schedule in 2021, there have been plenty of shenanigans in Week 18.

This year was no different, and perhaps even more ridiculous when you looked at the early games on Sunday. Of the 16 teams playing, three benched their starting quarterbacks in the first quarter. Seven of the other 13 teams started quarterbacks who started less than half the season.

With all of the backups getting an opportunity, this was at least a prime chance to see some players who otherwise wouldn't have played this season. Milton, McKee and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance, for instance, put some positive film on tape for themselves.