NFL

Who is playing in NFL's Week 7? Here's the full schedule

Chiefs-49ers, Lions-Vikings and Texans-Packers highlight the upcoming slate

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a third of the 2024 NFL season is in the books.

Contenders are starting to emerge, while other teams are wondering whether they're good enough or not with the trade deadline on the horizon.

To start Week 7, two teams are off on their bye weeks: the intriguing Chicago Bears and struggling Dallas Cowboys.

Thursday Night Football will kick off the week in New Orleans, as the Saints will welcome back former head coach Sean Payton, who is now in charge of the Denver Broncos.

Sunday will start with a game in London, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will "host" the New England Patriots. Seven games will then follow during the early window, chief among them being the Detroit Lions at the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans at the Green Bay Packers.

Just three games form the late window, with the standout being a Super Bowl rematch when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday Night Football will feature the New York Jets in their second game after firing former head coach Robert Saleh, as Aaron Rodgers and Co. will be at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL

NFL

Takeaways as Bengals beat Giants 17-7 on Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys

What's the Dallas Cowboys' most lopsided loss in team history? It nearly happened on Sunday

Monday Night Football returns with a doubleheader, with the Baltimore Ravens at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being the main draw.

Here's a look at the full Week 7 slate:

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us