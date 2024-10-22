Who is playing in NFL's Week 8? Here's the full schedule

The 2024 NFL season is approaching its halfway point.

With Week 8 up next, all teams will be playing with no one off on their bye week.

The week will start with the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football action, with the former seeing its flawless start snapped.

No international games will transpire in Week 8. Instead, eight games will form the early window Sunday, chief among them being the Philadelphia Eagles at the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tampa Buccaneers in an important NFC South clash.

Five games will shape the late window, with the Chicago Bears at the Washington Commanders potentially featuring No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, who is dealing with a rib injury sustained in Week 7. The Kansas City Chiefs will look to go 7-0 when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday Night Football will feature a classic rivalry, as the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup of two struggling teams looking for inspiration.

Monday Night Football will conclude the week with the Pittsburgh Steelers on primetime again when they host the lowly New York Giants.

Here's a look at the full lineup: