How to watch Patriots vs. Bears in Week 10 matchup of rookie quarterbacks

Two of the top three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft are set to battle for the first time on Sunday.

Drake Maye will lead the New England Patriots into the Windy City for a date with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in Week 10, with both teams looking to turn things around.

The Patriots are fresh off an overtime loss in Nashville against the Titans, where Maye had heroics on the final play of regulation and then threw an interception in the extra period. At 2-7, the Patriots are firmly in the race for the No. 1 pick -- a selection that could be valuable as they look to build up the team around a player who looks to be a potential franchise quarterback.

On the other side, the Bears have lost two straight in disappointing fashion. After three straight wins averaging 31.7 points per game, Chicago has averaged just 12 points over the last two weeks. Williams is going through the typical rookie growing pains, but he has at least taken care of the ball with just one interception in the last five games.

Here's a preview for the Week 10 matchup between the Patriots and Bears:

When is the Patriots vs. Bears Week 10 game?

The 2-7 Patriots will face the 4-4 Bears on Sunday, Nov. 10.

How to watch Patriots vs. Bears in Week 10

Patriots-Bears will air on FOX, with Kevin Kugler (play by play), Daryl Johnston (analysis) and Laura Okmin (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 7 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 8 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Bears Week 10 game?

Patriots-Bears will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Bears Week 10 game?

The Bears will host the Week 10 contest at Soldier Field in Chicago.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Bears in Week 10

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX Sports app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Bears Week 10?

As of Monday, NBC Chicago forecasts a chilly afternoon on Sunday in the Windy City. There is a 33% chance of precipitation with possible showers in the morning. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching as high as 60 degrees.

