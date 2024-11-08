Pope Francis keeps accidentally tweeting about the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could use all the help they can get right now, and they continue to receive blessings from the Vatican.

Pope Francis took to X last Friday for All Saints Day and shared a message using "#Saints." However, that's the official hashtag for the struggling NFL team, so its fleur-de-lis logo appeared in the post on the social media site.

The #Saints are formed by the Beatitudes: poor, meek, merciful, hungering and thirsting for justice, seeking peace. They are “filled with God” and incapable of remaining indifferent to the needs of their neighbour. They bear witness to paths of light that we too can trod. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 1, 2024

That post went up before the Saints lost to the lowly Carolina Panthers, marking their seventh straight defeat after a 2-0 start and prompting the team to fire head coach Dennis Allen.

Looking for a miracle to turn their season around, the NFL's Saints keep getting blessed by the pope -- albeit accidentally.

Pope Francis used #Saints a second time on Tuesday, calling them "precious pearls," before tripling down with a third post, saying "We cannot become #Saints with a frown."

The #Saints are precious pearls and are always living and relevant, because they provide a fascinating commentary on the Gospel. Their lives are an illustration of the Good News that Jesus brought to humanity: God is our Father, who loves everyone with boundless love. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 5, 2024

We cannot become #Saints with a frown. We must have joyful hearts that remain open to hope. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 7, 2024

The team got in on the fun and thanked the pope for his blessings.

Thank you for your prayers, Pontiff



We need them 🙏 https://t.co/8SiwDFUHm7 pic.twitter.com/PVdT2LP1bt — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2024

While Saints fans haven't had much to smile about lately, people across the football world had a field day in Pope Francis' comments.

Even the Pope is excited we fired Dennis Allen — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) November 5, 2024

Losing to the Panthers was so bad that they had to call up the Pope — Jonny Mondo  (@jmondo13) November 5, 2024

Please make sure that Marques Colston is invited to the Vatican — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) November 5, 2024

Any chance the @HoustonTexans can catch a blessing too? — Dusty Lee Cook (@DustyLeeCook) November 7, 2024

He did it again.



Could someone let the good man know about the football team he is inadvertently blessing?



Lol — Timothy Easley (@TimothyDEasley) November 7, 2024

What's your size, Your Holiness? — Fanatics (@Fanatics) November 7, 2024

The Saints will look to turn their blessings into results when they host the rival Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Sunday.