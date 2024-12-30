The Los Angeles Rams are heading back to the NFL playoffs.

Although the team did not play Sunday, it did secure its fourth NFC West championship in eight years thanks to a series of Week 17 outcomes.

Those included wins by the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings — combined they make Week 18's contest between the Rams and Seattle Seahawks a meaningless affair.

The Seahawks were eliminated on a strength-of-victory tiebreaker Sunday night after Washington defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night also helped push Seattle out of the playoff picture. Bizarrely enough, the Cincinnati Bengals win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon also helped boost LA into the 14-team postseason bracket.

The team knows it will play on Wild Card Weekend but does not know when or who its opponent will be.

Head coach Sean McVay did not say Saturday night what the team's plan was in terms of resting its starters in Week 18.

What makes the current Rams season historic?

Los Angeles' journey back to the playoffs didn't come easy.

The Rams were 1-4 before rattling off wins in nine of their next 11 contests before getting the good news Sunday night.

It was a path similar to the one the team took last season when through eight games they sat 3-5 overall and three full games out of the Wild Card spot they'd initially clinch in a 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Thanks to all the outcomes during the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons, the Rams are now the first team in NFL history to enter their bye week with a losing record and make the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

Also impressive: Los Angeles is the 14th team in league history to make the playoffs are starting the season 1-4.