Chiefs' dynasty drawing parallels to Warriors' after Super Bowl 59 berth

The Kansas City Chiefs' dynastic Super Bowl run is drawing comparisons to the Warriors.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce now have led Kansas City to its fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, the same number of NBA Finals appearances as Golden State from 2015 to 2019.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their 5th Super Bowl in 6 years.



And their dynasty run brings to mind the most recent NBA dynasty: the Golden State Warriors.



Take a look at the two during their peak years:



Warriors (5 seasons from 2014-19):

🏆 5 NBA Finals

🏆 3 titles

🏆… pic.twitter.com/psaW3rjcMC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2025

Beyond that, both franchises have had a similar run of regular-season dominance, with the Chiefs winning 78 percent of their regular-season games from 2019 to 2024 and the Warriors winning 76.2 percent from 2015 to 2022.

Like Steph Curry, Mahomes has become one of the elite players in his league, capable of willing his team to victory.

The only recent blemishes on his record were a shellacking by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV and a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Aside from that, he seemingly always finds a way to pull out the victory in the biggest games.

Now, Kansas City can do what no NFL team has done in the modern era: win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Curry and the Warriors had their own shot at a three-peat but could not recover from devastating injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals, falling to the Toronto Raptors in six games.

Eventually, Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green rebounded after two mediocre seasons to win the 2022 NBA Finals, capturing a fourth championship to punctuate the dynastic run.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the last team standing in the way of Kansas City's three-peat. The Eagles court a bone-crushing defense and power run game, aiming to keep Mahomes on the sideline as much as possible.

Super Bowl LIX is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35 in a tightly contested game.

Warriors fans might not be rooting for Mahomes and Kansas City to make history, considering two of their Super Bowl victories were over the 49ers, who led in both contests only to have the Chiefs claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy.