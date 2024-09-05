Taylor Swift arrives to watch Travis Kelce in Ravens-Chiefs season opener

Taylor Swift is ready to kick off the 2024 NFL season.

The pop icon has arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in the annual NFL Kickoff Game.

Taylor Swift in her denim Era. #Kickoff2024 pic.twitter.com/AaDajXZU6x — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2024

Taylor Swift is in the building pic.twitter.com/tBU0M6ADR3 — Landon Reinhardt (@landonian87) September 5, 2024

Swift showed up in style, wearing a denim top and shorts with red boots.

Kelce arrived at the stadium hours earlier, with the Chiefs set to kick off their title defense.

What do you rate Travis Kelce’s kickoff outfit? 🤔 #ChiefsKingdom



📺 7 PM ET on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/un7TLYOUjD — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2024

This will be Swift's second season attending Chiefs games, having attended 13 games last season. She made her first appearance in Week 3 last year when the Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears. From there, the love story continued through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime before Kelce and Swift shared an on-field kiss.

Swift's Eras Tour will resume in October, and her concert schedule does not conflict with the Chiefs' schedule until their Week 7 Super Bowl rematch against the 49ers on Oct. 20. Just three Eras Tour shows fall on the same day as Chiefs games in 2024, though there are other dates where the tour schedule could make travel to games more difficult.

Thursday's game comes a day after Kelce's camp shut down rumors that he and Swift have a breakup contract, rumors that sparked after documents about a media plan for the couple in the event of a breakup reportedly surfaced online.

This is a developing story.

