Tom Brady takes awkward first steps in transition from football field to TV booth

Fox Sports is spending $375 million to put Tom Brady in the broadcast booth, and the network wants to make sure everyone knows he's there.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made his debut as an NFL analyst during the Fox broadcast of the regular-season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But first came a Brady hype video leading into the pregame show, where the studio team admitted they couldn't help but “fanboy” over their new co-worker.

“You’re a broadcaster, how about that!” play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt said when the camera cut to the booth in Cleveland, where Brady, in a coat and tie, made his first live appearance on screen. The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback was identified when they cut to the booth as a “7-time Super Bowl champion.”

And that, as the kids say, is a nice flex.

Sideline reporter Erin Andrews made sure to let Dallas coach Mike McCarthy know that Brady had been complimentary of his play calling. Charissa Thompson gave him a couple of shout-outs when she broke in with score updates on the game between Tampa Bay, one of his former teams, and the Washington Commanders.

Burkhardt joked during during another on-screen appearance that he paid extra attention to his hair because he knew there would be more shots of the broadcast booth.

“I do what they tell me. I understand that," Brady said with a chuckle. "I’m still a rookie in here.”

To the viewers, that was obvious.

Brady’s commentary was knowledgeable, as expected, but also lacking in personality — no Tony Romo anticipating the next play, no John Madden with his “Boom!” and turducken, not even the quarter-zip sweaters that make Peyton Manning stand out from the dozens or hundreds of other ex-jocks who joined the media when their playing careers were over.

There were awkward laughs, a cringey fist-bump with rules analyst Mike Pereira, and a lot of calling players by their first names (along with an unnecessarily deferential reference to “Coach McCarthy”). Brady declined to call out Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper when a pass went through his hands in the fourth quarter and made excuses for the Browns while trying to find positives in a dreadful performance.

As one X user tweeted, “Tom Brady is to broadcasting as Michael Jordan is to baseball.”

(Of course Brady, a sixth-round draft pick who spent his first NFL season as the Patriots fourth-string quarterback, managed to grow into the quarterbacking thing just fine.)

It didn't help that the game, which Dallas led 27-3 early in the second half, was headed toward a blowout that would challenge even a veteran broadcaster to hold the audience's interest. But that's where Brady was able to deploy his experience as an asset.

“There's plenty of time left in this game,” said the quarterback who famously led the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl 51 against Atlanta. “Just the margin of error's slim.”

On one play, Brady called for Deshaun Watson to throw it to an open tight end; the Browns quarterback didn't see it.

Brady played 23 years in the NFL before retiring after the 2022 season as the most decorated player in league history. He signed a 10-year deal with Fox Sports — replacing the well-regarded Greg Olsen as the network's lead analyst. Brady took last year off, a gap that only added to the anticipation over whether he could transfer some of his on-field knowledge and skills to the booth.

A commercial a few minutes before the kickoff featured Brady in his various football uniforms talking to his current self, questioning why he didn’t just take the estimated $450 million he earned in his playing career and “lay on a beach getting fat on pina coladas.”

“What they’re really asking is why don’t you quit football?’ They don’t understand that you live and breathe for football. Because you’re Tom Freaking Brady,” a succession of helmeted Bradys say. “And our football journey isn’t even close to done.”

“Back to work,” the current Brady says.

With five Super Bowl MVP awards in his seven victories in the NFL title game — six for New England and one for Tampa Bay — Brady established himself as the greatest player in league history. He retired with the career records for wins and playoff wins, passing touchdowns and playoff passing touchdowns, and passing yards and playoff passing yards, among other bests.

And while he couldn't completely avoid controversy in his career — most notably during the two-year Deflategate odyssey that led to a four-game suspension for cheating — Brady rarely made news with anything he said.

Brady’s new career has already seen a setback because his concurrent attempt to purchase a minority share in the Las Vegas Raiders means he won't have the access to team facilities, players and coaches that other broadcasters receive. He also must abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs; he is allowed to broadcast Raiders games.

The much-anticipated debut stole some of the attention from the game between the defending NFC East champion Cowboys, who signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a record-setting four-year, $240 million contract earlier Sunday, and a Browns team that isn't expected to make the playoffs.

As the final 30 seconds ticked off on the Cowboys’ 33-17 victory, Brady and Burkhardt discussed their new partnership as much as the game itself. Back in the studio, Michael Strahan picked Brady — not any of the players — as the day’s biggest winner, and Brady shared some wisdom he got from his fellow athlete-turned-TV personality: “You’re going to wake up tomorrow, on Monday morning, you ain’t going to be sore.”

“That,” Brady said, “I’m very happy about.”