How Raiders ownership stake will impact Tom Brady's broadcasting career

Tom Brady the owner just made things a bit more difficult for Tom Brady the broadcaster.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and Fox analyst was approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders this week. He and his business partner, Tom Wagner, paid over $200 million for a shared 10% stake in the team.

The ownership move complicates things for Brady in his first year broadcasting games for Fox. He signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network in 2022 and finally made his broadcasting debut with Fox's A team this season, drawing some mixed reviews early in his second career.

What restrictions with Brady face as a broadcaster now that he is a minority owner in Las Vegas? Let's break it down.

Tom Brady's broadcasting restrictions

In August, while Brady's bid to become a Raiders minority owner was still pending, an NFL spokesperson announced that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star would face broadcasting restrictions.

Here are some of the notable conditions and limitations Brady must deal with in the booth, via ESPN's Seth Wickersham:

Not permitted to be in another team's facility

Can not attend another team's practice

Can not attend in-person or virtual broadcast production meetings with coaches or players

Can not publicly criticize officials and other clubs

Must follow the NFL's gambling policy

Must follow the NFL's anti-tampering policies and limited to "strictly social communication with members of other clubs"

These rules do not apply to other members of the Fox crew.

Can Tom Brady broadcast Raiders games?

Brady is permitted to broadcast Raiders games.

The Raiders have two Fox games remaining on their 2024 schedule -- Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints -- though the schedule is subject to possible flexing.

Will Tom Brady broadcast the Super Bowl?

Brady will cap off his first season in the Fox booth by calling Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.