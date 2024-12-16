NFL

Where to watch Texans vs. Chiefs Saturday NFL Week 16 game: TV, stream, more

Two AFC contenders will clash on Saturday in Week 16

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Playoff stakes have amplified, and one of Week 16's first clashes exemplifies that.

As the schedule winds down into its final weeks, some NFL games in Week 16 will transpire on a Saturday.

The Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs are one such affair, with both teams in the heat of the AFC playoff race. Houston is closing in on the AFC South title behind C.J. Stroud's up-and-down sophomore season.

Kansas City, in hunt of a Super Bowl three-peat, currently holds the No. 1 seed at 13-1 and have already won the AFC West.

Here's how to watch the Texans-Chiefs Week 16 game live online or on TV:

When is the Texans-Chiefs game?

The Texans and Chiefs will meet on Saturday, Dec. 21.

What time is the Texans-Chiefs game?

Kickoff time is set for 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT.

Where is the Texans-Chiefs game?

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the venue for the game.

How to watch the Texans-Chiefs Week 16 game on TV

Texans-Chiefs will be broadcast on NBC.

How to stream the Texans-Chiefs Week 16 game online

Texans-Chiefs will be available to stream on Peacock.

Will Patrick Mahomes play in Week 16?

Chiefs star Mahomes is considered week-to-week heading into the Texans game after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

