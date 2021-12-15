NFLPA urges NFL to bring back daily COVID-19 testing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As COVID-19 outbreaks spread across NFL franchises, the NFL Players Association is once again urging the league to implement daily testing.

The NFLPA said it is in discussions with player leadership and the league about changing protocols.

The NFL decided to take away a critical weapon in our fight against the transmission of COVID-19 despite our union's call for daily testing months ago. We're talking to our player leadership & to the NFL about potential changes to the protocols so that we can complete the season. pic.twitter.com/r14HqZ2iMC — NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 15, 2021

The statement comes after 75 players returned positive tests on Monday and Tuesday with more, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, adding to the number on Wednesday. By comparison, the league only had 110 positive player tests over the first three months of the season.

The NFLPA’s post includes a quote from Browns center J.C. Tretter, who is also the NFLPA president, back in September about how daily testing was important for limiting the spread of COVID-19 within a facility.

The union called for daily testing to remain a part of the league’s protocols after it was included throughout the 2020 season. Only unvaccinated players are required to test daily under the 2021 protocols, while vaccinated players are tested just once a week.

The NFL has talked to the union about potential protocol changes and wants to go over plans with public health authorities, according to NFL Network’s Judy Battista.

NFL is talking to the union about changing protocols, but is also looking at what it can do unilaterally as COVID cases rise. Masks, zoom meetings and, according to a league source, shortening the time frame for return for a vaccinated, asymptomatic player who tests positive. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) December 15, 2021

No games have been postponed yet during the 2021 season after 15 games were moved around in 2020 to accommodate COVID-19 postponements.