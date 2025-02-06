Sweeney gives update on Bruins' plans ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Boston Bruins are right in the middle of a very competitive playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

The B's are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card berth, but the Bolts have played four fewer games. MoneyPuck gives the Bruins just a 16.6 percent chance of making the playoffs.

The Bruins have been buyers at pretty much every trade deadline since Don Sweeney became the team's general manager in 2015. This year could potentially be different.

Where do things stand right now? Sweeney talked to TNT about the March 7 trade deadline during its Bruins-Rangers broadcast Wednesday night.

"Well, it's been a little unique for us this year, getting out of the gate not as fast as we would like. We're in the middle of things," Sweeney said, as transcribed by WEEI's Scott McLaughlin. "It's a tough exercise to sort of play both sides of the street, but that's almost every year what a general manager is required to do, and test what's out there, what's available and how you can improve, hopefully. We have some areas we would like to, but we have to keep an eye.

"We've missed Hampus Lindholm all year, at least the last 40 games, and it's affected our group. But everybody goes through injuries. You gotta battle through it, gotta find a way while I'm out there trying to improve our club. You know, if we have more injuries or we don't do the job between now and the deadline, we may have to take a different path."

These comments make it seem like Sweeney would like to improve the roster, but if the team fails to win games and isn't deserving of an upgrade, he could maybe sell a bit.

That's basically what Bruins president Cam Neely said last month.

It makes little sense for the Bruins to trade quality assets (draft picks, prospects) to add to this roster. This Bruins team is not a true contender. If the Bruins were able to acquire a player in his prime with term left on his contract, that would be different. But a short-term fix (like a rental) is not worth it.

And if the Bruins do fall further in the standings, it would make sense to consider trading players who can be free agents in the summer. That list includes forwards Trent Frederic (UFA), Justin Brazeau (UFA) and Morgan Geekie (RFA), as well as defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (UFA).

The Bruins' next game is Saturday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden. After that, they will have two weeks off due to the 4 Nations Face-off tournament.