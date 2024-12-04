4 Nations Face-Off rosters for USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland revealed

The NHL's new 4 Nations Face-Off tournament is just a few months away, and now we know which players will participate for the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

The official rosters were unveiled Wednesday, and four Boston Bruins players will take part.

Bruins captain and left wing Brad Marchand was one of the initial six players selected to the Canadian roster. Marchand last represented Canada at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he played alongside Sidney Crosby. It'll be interesting to see if those two veterans play on the same line at this competition.

Bruins center Elias Lindholm was one of the forwards selected to the Swedish roster. Lindholm has struggled offensively in his first season with the B's -- 13 points in 27 games -- but his impressive two-way skill set makes him an ideal player in these best vs. best tournaments. Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm would have been a strong contender for Sweden's roster if he wasn't injured (lower body). He's "still out weeks," according to B's interim head coach Joe Sacco.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was one of the initial selections to the Team USA roster, and he will be joined by goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman has played better of late, but overall, he has performed below expectations for Boston with a .893 save percentage. That said, he's still one of the league's top goalies.

There are no Bruins players on the Finland roster. B's backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo had a case to make it, but he fell short.

TD Garden in Boston will host three of the seven games on the tournament schedule, including the championship game on Feb. 20.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. : Canada vs. Sweden at the Bell Centre

: Canada vs. Sweden at the Bell Centre Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. : USA vs. Finland at the Bell Centre

: USA vs. Finland at the Bell Centre Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. : Finland vs. Sweden at the Bell Centre

: Finland vs. Sweden at the Bell Centre Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. : USA vs. Canada at the Bell Centre

: USA vs. Canada at the Bell Centre Monday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. : Canada vs. Finland at TD Garden

: Canada vs. Finland at TD Garden Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. : USA vs. Sweden at TD Garden

: USA vs. Sweden at TD Garden Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.: Championship game at TD Garden

Here are the official rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament (*Denotes players who had been previously selected).

United States

Forwards

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights*

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs*

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers*

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Defensemen

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Adam Fox, New York Rangers*

Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks*

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins*

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Canada

Forwards

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins*

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche*

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins*

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers*

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning*

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Defensemen

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche*

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Sweden

Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators*

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs*

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers*

Defensemen

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers*

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins*

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning*

Goaltenders

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markström, New Jersey Devils

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

Finland

Forwards

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes*

Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers*

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche*

Teuvo Teräväinen, Chicago Blackhawks

Defensemen

Jani Hakanpää, Toronto Maple Leafs

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars*

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars*

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Olli Määttä, Utah Hockey Club

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Juuso Välimäki, Utah Hockey Club

Goaltenders