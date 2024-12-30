Bruins should give Lysell more time in NHL after successful debut

Fabian Lysell finally made his NHL debut this past Saturday when the 21-year-old wing was called up from Providence to play in the Bruins' game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.

Lysell played 11:32, including 1:02 of power-play ice time, as the Bruins earned a 4-0 shutout win. The 2021 first-round pick mostly played on the third line alongside Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau.

This line scored a goal early in the first period. Lysell didn't pick up a point on the goal, but he did contribute in the buildup by maintaining possession of the puck with a Blue Jackets player on his back. Lysell skated behind the net, fed a pass to Brazeau, and eventually the puck wound up inside the crease, where Brazeau pounced on it to get Boston on the scoreboard.

Lysell didn't tally a shot on net, but he played with speed and didn't make careless decisions with the puck on his stick, which was an encouraging sign for the Bruins. He didn't look out of place against NHL competition.

It was an experience Lysell will never forget, especially when his call up was a surprise.

“Crazy how fast things can happen," Lysell told reporters after his debut. "I woke up this morning, didn’t think of this. Then you get a call and you’re up here. It’s just unbelievable. Definitely special for me and my family for sure, and everyone who's helped me along the way.”

Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco was pleased with what he saw from Lysell.

“I thought he handled himself well. It's obviously an exciting night for him and his family,” Sacco told reporters after Saturday's win. “He was on the ice for the first goal, which is always a good feeling. He did some good things. He was very responsible. He was trying to be very responsible away from the puck.

"You could see he was making a conscious effort to be good without the puck. Those are the things he needs to continue to build into his game. I thought he handled himself fine here tonight for his first game.”

So, what does the future hold for Lysell? Well, he was already sent back to the AHL on Sunday, so it's unknown when his next NHL opportunity will come.

Here's the message Sacco had for the young forward after his debut.

“The message was basically that he didn't hurt his chances, obviously, for another opportunity at some point,” Sacco told reporters Monday. “Played a good game, did some good things out there. It was an opportunity for him to get up, his first NHL game. He got it based on his play. It was based on merit. He's done a good job in Providence. But I think the message is, continue to build on your game. You did not hurt your chances for another opportunity up here at some point.”

The Bruins need scoring depth, and it makes sense to look at internal options before making a move on the trade market.

Lysell is the most talented forward in Providence. His speed, playmaking ability and shot are all very impressive. He has tallied 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 26 games in the AHL this season. Seven of those points (two goals, five assists) have come in his last six games for the P-Bruins, including a three-point effort against the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday.

Trent Frederic, who's in the final year of his contract, has been a disappointment offensively so far this season. He hasn't tallied a point in nine straight games, and he hasn't scored a goal in 35 of 38 games played. Fourth-line center Mark Kastelic has one goal in his last 28 games and one point in his last nine games. Bottom-six forward Cole Koepke scored against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, ending a 10-game scoring drought. John Beecher last scored on Oct. 16. Oliver Wahlstrom was claimed off waivers earlier this month, but he has zero points and just five shots in four appearances with the B's.

The Bruins have too many middle-six and bottom-six forwards who aren't producing enough offense. Lysell has the kind of skill set to create scoring chances at 5-on-5 and the power play. Giving him an extended run in the NHL and seeing how he handles it would be the best decision the franchise could make for his development. A one-game call up doesn't help him all that much.

The Bruins drafted Lysell in the first round three years ago. At some point, the Bruins need to determine if he's going to be part of the team's long-term future. Why not get started on that evaluation soon?