Swayman unveils awesome custom USA goalie mask for 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL's first ever 4 Nations Face-Off tournament starts next week, and several Boston Bruins players will participate.

One of them is Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who will be representing his country as one of the three goalies on Team USA's roster.

Swayman will be using a custom goalie mask during the tournament. He unveiled the design Friday, and it's pretty cool. The mask features Will Ferrell's Ricky Bobby character from the movie Talladega Nights, a mountain range, and the skyline of the two host cities -- Boston and Montreal -- among other American-themed elements.

Check it out in the video below:

The 4 Nations Face-Off starts Feb. 12, and the United States will open up round robin play Feb. 13 versus Finland.

Here's the Team USA schedule:

Feb. 13 vs. Finland in Montreal

Feb. 15 vs. Canada in Montreal

Feb. 17 vs. Sweden in Boston

The two teams with the most points from the three round robin games will square off in the championship game Feb. 20 at TD Garden in Boston.

In addition to Swayman, Bruins players Charlie McAvoy (United States), Brad Marchand (Canada) and Elias Lindholm (Sweden) will compete in the 4 Nations Face-Off.