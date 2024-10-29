How ex-Bruins Ullmark, DeBrusk, others are playing with new teams

The Boston Bruins had a busy offseason that included a couple notable departures.

They made a blockbuster trade that sent former Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators back in June, and then when free agency started July 1, the Original Six franchise lost top-six forward Jake DeBrusk, veteran defensemen Derek Forbort and Matt Grzelcyk, among others.

The B's brought in plenty of new faces, too, highlighted by the free agent additions of top-six center Elias Lindholm and top-four defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Let's check in on how some of the players who left the Bruins over the offseason are playing with their new teams now that the 2024-25 campaign is about three weeks old.

Linus Ullmark, G, Senators

It's been a tough start in Ottawa for Ullmark. He has a 1-2-0 record with a .885 save percentage and a 3.35 GAA in four appearances (three starts). He missed a couple games earlier this month due to injury. Ullmark also ranks 57th out of 70 goalies in goals saved above expected (-2.3), per MoneyPuck.

It's only a four-game sample for Ullmark, who has been one of the league's best goalies for the last three years, but the Senators need him to play at a high level on a consistent basis to make the playoffs from an ultra competitive Atlantic Division. Goaltending was the Senators' primary weakness last season, and Ullmark was brought in to fix it.

Luckily for Ullmark, he signed a four-year, $33 million contract extension ($8.25 million salary cap hit) before Opening Night, so he doesn't have to worry about free agency next summer. He is signed through the 2028-29 campaign.

Jake DeBrusk, LW/RW, Canucks

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Jake DeBrusk has zero goals and four assists through eight games with the Canucks.

DeBrusk, who signed a seven-year, $38.5 million deal in free agency, has yet to score his first goal as a member of the Canucks.

The 28-year-old forward has zero goals and four assists in eight games with Vancouver. He has registered just 13 shots on net during that span, including three games in which he tallied zero shots.

DeBrusk has been an inconsistent goal scorer his entire career, and he often went long stretches without finding the back of the net for the Bruins. But when he's rolling, DeBrusk can score goals in bunches.

Slow starts aren't uncommon for DeBrusk. It took him nine games to score his first goal with the Bruins last season, and he had just three goals for Boston over his first 18 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

DeBrusk's lack of offense isn't hurting the Canucks too much, though. They are 4-1-3 through eight games with a five-game point streak.

Danton Heinen, LW/RW, Canucks

Heinen has scored two goals with two assists in eight games for the Canucks.

TIC-TAC-GOAL❗️



Danton Heinen has his FIRST as a Vancouver Canuck. pic.twitter.com/ABod1WBEFx — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 23, 2024

He's also playing a meaningful role on special teams with 1:38 power play ice time per game and 1:15 of penalty kill ice time per game.

Heinen has settled into a role at left wing on the third line alongside Teddy Blueger and Kiefer Sherwood. This trio has played 35:19 together at 5-on-5, and the Canucks have a 43-35 advantage in shot attempts, a 25-19 lead in shots on net, a 16-15 edge in scoring chances and a 4-0 goal differential in those minutes.

Derek Forbort, D, Canucks

Forbort has scored zero goals with one assist and three shots in three games for the Canucks. The veteran defenseman has brought size, physicality and a steady defensive presence to Vancouver's blue line. He's also played a key role on the Canucks' penalty kill with 3:27 of shorthanded ice time per game (second-most on the team).

Forbort rejoined the Canucks on Monday following the passing of his father. He has not played for Vancouver since Oct. 15.

Matt Grzelcyk, D, Penguins

Bob Frid-Imagn Images Matt Grzelcyk has struggled early in his Penguins tenure.

It's been a tough start defensively for Grzelcyk in Pittsburgh. His minutes played with Erik Karlsson haven't gone well, to say the least. The Penguins have been outshot 42-22 and outscored 5-1 during the 55:10 of 5-on-5 ice time Grzelcyk and Karlsson have played together, per Natural Stat Trick.

Grzelcyk has played the majority of his 5-on-5 ice time (102:29) with Kris Letang, but those minutes haven't been great, either. The Penguins have been outshot and outscored when the Grzelcyk-Letang pairing has been on the ice.

Overall, Grzelcyk has been on the ice for 53 high-danger chances against at 5-on-5, which is the most of any defenseman entering Tuesday. That's not all his fault, but the Penguins do need more from him defensively.

From a scoring perspective, Grzelcyk has zero goals with four assists in 10 games. He ranks third among Pittsburgh defensemen with 1:45 of power-play ice time per game, and he still hasn't tallied a point with the man advantage.

James van Riemsdyk, LW, Blue Jackets

Van Riemsdyk has scored two goals with one assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have played above expectations with a 4-3-1 record through eight games.

The veteran forward excels in front of the net, and he's already made a difference there for Columbus:

The Blue Jackets strike first with a goal from James van Riemsdyk. 👊 pic.twitter.com/0tPeWJilws — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2024

Van Riemsdyk is mostly playing a bottom-six role for the Blue Jackets, while also getting 1:27 of power-play ice time per game. His scoring depth and leadership will be valuable for a young Blue Jackets team that's trying to learn how to win.