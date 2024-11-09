Ullmark reflects on emotional win over Bruins in return to Boston

BOSTON -- Bruins fans still love Linus Ullmark, and they made that very clear from the moment he stepped onto the TD Garden ice for warmups ahead of Saturday night's game.

It was Ullmark's first start in Boston since the Bruins traded him to the Ottawa Senators back in June. It was a successful return for the veteran goaltender, who helped the Senators earn a 3-2 overtime win with 14 saves on 16 shots.

He was the first player to emerge from the tunnel as the Senators took the ice for warmups, and as soon as he appeared, B's fans immediately gave him a loud ovation.

Soon after the Bruins came out for warmups, Ullmark and his former goalie teammate Jeremy Swayman embraced with a hug and posed for a picture.

"It was a lot of fun," Ullmark said postgame when asked about his pre-game interaction with Swayman. "It's something that I'll look back at and bring with me forever. Just had to enjoy the moment."

The fans had a few more opportunities to show their appreciation for Ullmark.

They gave the Swedish netminder an energetic cheer when his name was read during the starting lineup introductions, but they gave him their loudest applause -- and a standing ovation -- after the Bruins played a tribute video for Ullmark on the jumbotron during a first period timeout.

Ullmark said the tribute video "meant a lot" to him, and that overall it was a very emotional setting.

"There was certainly a lot (of emotions), not gonna lie," Ullmark said postgame. "There was a lot, especially during warmups. I had goosebumps going out there and hearing the crowd again, and also when -- just getting a win in this place is not easy. ... You really want to bring your A-game, and we haven't really done that lately, but I thought today we really showed what kind of a team we are."

The most important aspect of this game for Ullmark was that the Senators got the victory. They entered Saturday in seventh place in the Atlantic Division.

Ullmark didn't face a ton of shots in his return to Boston, but he came up clutch when needed, including a fantastic save on a 2-on-1 chance for the B's early in overtime. Brady Tkachuk scored the winning goal on Ottawa's next rush up ice.

HUGE SAVE FROM LINUS ON LINUS ULLMARK NIGHT IN THE NHL AND THEN HUGE GOAL BY THE TKAPTAIN YOU ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO SEE IT#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/uCHJkVO7t8 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 10, 2024

Ullmark hasn't had the best start to the season.

He has a 3-4-0 record with an .890 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA in seven starts. But it's a long season, and transitioning to a new team often takes time.

Ullmark was one of the league's best goalies over his three seasons with the Bruins, including a Vezina Trophy win during the 2022-23 campaign. If the Senators are going to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017, they'll need Ullmark to consistently play at an elite level.

It wouldn't be surprising if Saturday's win gives Ullmark the momentum and confidence needed to go on a hot streak and get the Senators' season back on track.