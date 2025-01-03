Kastelic's three-year extension with Bruins a good deal for both sides

Bruins forward Mark Kastelic was eligible to reach unrestricted free agency in July, but he's staying in Boston with a new contract extension.

The team announced Friday it has signed Kastelic to a three-year extension with an annual salary cap hit of $1.567 million per year. The contract begins next season and runs through the 2027-28 NHL campaign.

The Bruins acquired Kastelic back in June as part of the Linus Ullmark trade with the Ottawa Senators.

Kastelic started the season strong with five points in the first four games. He currently has 11 points (four goals, seven assists)in 39 games. He has scored one goal in his last 30 games.

Kastelic's impact goes beyond scoring, though.

He plays a physical brand of hockey with pace and energy. You never have to worry about his effort. He's not afraid to throw his weight around with hard hits and fighting opponents. He blocks shots, kills penalties, and ranks second on the team with a 55.2 faceoff win percentage.

Kastelic's impressive work in the faceoff circle is a major reason why the Bruins have improved from 21st in faceoff percentage last season to No. 4 so far this season.

The $1.567 million cap hit is pretty small, and is unlikely to be an issue for the Bruins going forward, even though the team is close to the cap ceiling.

Kastelic is still just 25 years old. His best years should still be in front of him.