Instead of holding an All-Star Game, the NHL this month will showcase some of its top talent in a much more competitive setting.

The league is conducting the 4 Nations Face-Off, a midseason international tournament featuring four of the world's top hockey powerhouses.

The countries competing are Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States -- and the teams are comprised of only NHL players. The 4 Nations Face-Off, scheduled for Feb. 12-20, will be the first best-on-best international hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Canada’s Sidney Crosby, Finland’s Aleksander Barkov, Sweden’s Victor Hedman and Team USA's Auston Matthews are serving as captains for their respective countries. And each of those stars will be playing alongside several big names.

From MVPs to Stanley Cup champions and more, here's a look at all of the players competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off:

Canada 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players, captains, head coach

Canada is being coached by two-time Stanley Cup champion Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, while two-time Hart Trophy winner Sidney Crosby will don the "C" on his sweater. Three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and Cale Maker, a Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, are Canada's alternate captains.

Here's a position-by-position look at the Canadians' roster:

Defensemen

Forwards

Goalies

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Finland 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players, captains, head coach

Finland is being coached by Antti Pennanen and captained by two-time Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov. The alternate captains are Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, Dallas Stars forward Mikael Granlund and Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen.

Here's the full roster:

Defensemen

Forwards

Goalies

Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players captains, head coach

Sweden national team coach Sam Hallam is overseeing a squad captained by Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Victor Hedman. Three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm are the Swedes' alternate captains.

Here's their full roster:

Defensemen

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards

Goalies

USA 4 Nations Face-Off roster: Players, captains, head coach

Like Canada, Team USA is also being led by a two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach in Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Three-time Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews is America's captain, while Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy are the alternate captains.

Here's the full roster:

Defensemen

Forwards

Goalies