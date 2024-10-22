NHL partners with lululemon and Fanatics for apparel collection

Fanatics and lululemon are taking their talents to the ice for a new NHL fan apparel collection.

The apparel line will feature 11 NHL teams for the 2024-25 NHL season: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights and defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The collaboration will expand to all 32 NHL teams for the 2025-26 NHL season.

“We’re big hockey fans here at lululemon, and we know our guests are too,” Celeste Burgoyne, president of Americas and Global Guest Innovation for lululemon, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Fanatics and the NHL to grow our presence in professional sports and introduce our high-quality performance and loungewear apparel to NHL fans around the League who share our love for the game.”

The companies didn't just tap some of the league's biggest stars for the campaign. They also brought in the players' significant others, with Detroit's Dylan Larkin, Toronto's John Tavares and Seattle's Matty Beniers joined by their loved ones.

Very cool campaign for the new @NHL x @Fanatics x @lululemon collab: Players and their significant others modeling the fan gear.



The new apparel line will feature 11 NHL teams for the 2024-25 season, before expanding to a full 32 team assortment for the 2025-26 season. pic.twitter.com/FCrEr3dq28 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 22, 2024

“We are proud to celebrate the start of an exciting new season with the launch of this collection with Fanatics and lululemon, a premier global athletic apparel brand,” NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president Brian Jennings said. “With a unique campaign featuring our Players and their partners, we’re confident the elevated product offerings coming to team stores, select Lids stores and NHLShop.com will delight our fans.”

The first product release will come on Oct. 29 with NHL team marks on some of lululemon's most popular items, including the Scuba Hoodie, Define Jacket and Everywhere Belt Bag.

Items will be available for purchase online through Fanatics and at several retail locations at participating team venues, within local markets and at the flagship NHL Shop NYC in New York City.