Nick Wright Releases His Predictions for the Chicago Bears This Season

Nick Wright releases his predictions for the Chicago Bears

Now that the 2022 NFL schedule is set in stone, people aren’t shy about making their predictions.

FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright, co-host of “First Things First,” has officially made his predictions for the Chicago Bears this season. He has the Bears going 11-6, as he picks every NFC game for the 2022 season beginning with the NFC North.

.@getnickwright picked every single NFC game for the 2022-23 season!



"Packers win it again,” said Wright. “Oh, is that a frisky Bears team? It is. Who believes in Justin Fields? The man wearing a tie given to him by Justin Fields. That's not true. But you believed me for a moment.”

“Vikings sneak in due to that make believe tiebreaker over the Eagles, the Lions six wins. You know what, Aidan Hutchinson? I believe in you. Dan Campbell. Let's have some kneecaps together. Six wins. That's, that's something in Detroit,” he added.

NBC Sports Chicago experts aren't as high on the Bears this season. David Kaplan, host of “Unfiltered,” has them going 5-12, while Bears insider Josh Schrock has them going 6-11.

During the 2021 season, Chicago went 6-11 after trading their first-round pick to the New York Giants and selecting Justin Fields at No. 11 overall. Their season didn’t play out as hoped, but there seems to be a lot of promise for the 2022 season. Their schedule is a bit more manageable, considering they have the ninth-easiest schedule based on opponent’s winning percentages from the 2021 season.

Schrock expects the Bears to win against the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

Let’s see if Wright, Kaplan or Schrock have their predictions correct.